ALMOST, MAINE to Open at Warner Theatre in November

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The cast list has been announced for Almost, Maine at the Warner Theatre in Torrington, Connecticut, presented at the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre starting Friday, November 6th, and running through Sunday, November 15th, 2026.

In this charming play written by John Cariani, residents of the fictional small town of Almost, Maine find romance and heartache over the course of one chilly evening beneath the northern lights. This version of Almost, Maine is the play's most recent edition, and the Warner Theatre is proud to be the very first to present it. This production will become the updated licensed version for theaters around the world.

The actors making their Warner Stage debut are as follows: Dan Anderson (Steve, Chad), Andrés Idrovo Castillo (Jimmy, Dave), India Chudnow (Ginette, Rhonda), Josslyn DeCrosta (Glory, Hope), Elliott Jacovino (Randy, Man), Tina Millman (Gayle), Michael Neithardt (Pete, East, Phil), Scott Packer (Lendall), Brianna Thomas (Sandrine, Marvalyn), Amy Tietjen (Waitress, Marci). They will be led by Tracy Liz Miller (Director), and supported by David Verdosci (Set Design), Renee Purdy (Costume Design), Matt Gilbert (Lighting Design), Joe Tribuzi (Sound Design), Nicki D'Amico (Props Master), D Rasmussen (Production Stage Manager), Charlene Speyerer (Production Manager), Lee Evans (Technical Director), and Dustin Pfaener (Sound Engineer).

Director Tracy Liz Miller is preparing to start work alongside the cast of Almost, Maine: 'I was pretty particular about connecting with each actor on reasons to do this play, and I am thrilled that everyone has the same love for this play that I do,' she says. 'Talent plus heart -- and we will have a tremendous time building this gorgeous play together, designers and technicians too!' With such a well-rounded and passionate team, Almost, Maine is sure to be a must-see at the Warner this fall!

Tickets are now on sale for Almost, Maine. The show is running from November 6th – 15th in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. There will be a special ASL interpreted performance on November 8th at 2:00pm. For ticket holders of the November 14th at 2:00pm performance, there will be a special post-show talkback with playwright John Cariani and director Tracy Liz Miller.

Look for the seats marked with a star! Reserve your seats today at warnertheatre.org/almost-maine.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 05 Hrs 44 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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