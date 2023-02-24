ALL THINGS EQUAL Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse

Live on stage from Tony Award winning playwright Rupert Holmes comes a joyful, transformative theatrical event with Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In All Things Equal - The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, audiences are taken on a journey over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes with the "notorious RBG".

It gives a sense of her life, its many trials and the challenges she faced as a wife, mother, champion of human rights and voice of reason for the country she loves. An evening with a great and compassionate icon of straight-thinking American justice emerges, an RBG who is not only "notorious" but victorious as she takes a stand for ordinary people facing the many challenges of a changing world. Making its only Connecticut stop on its national tour, All Things Equal will come to the Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8pm as part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series.

The award-winning one-woman show stars Michelle Azar as RBG. "All Things Equal offers each theatregoer the chance to better know this woman, her yearning for equality, and her love for this nation's precious institutions," says its playwright Rupert Holmes. "Our play also reveals the love song that ran through her remarkable life and shares the music that was her giddy delight." Bring your scrunchies, your hankies, your humor and your heart to this entertaining and uplifting event! Make it a great night out with dinner and a show by visiting Eddie's Pizza & Pasta (24 Prospect Street, Ridgefield) the night of the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when tickets are presented!