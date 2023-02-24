Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ALL THINGS EQUAL Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse

The performance is on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8pm as part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series.

Feb. 24, 2023  

ALL THINGS EQUAL Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse

Live on stage from Tony Award winning playwright Rupert Holmes comes a joyful, transformative theatrical event with Ruth Bader Ginsburg. In All Things Equal - The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, audiences are taken on a journey over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes with the "notorious RBG".

It gives a sense of her life, its many trials and the challenges she faced as a wife, mother, champion of human rights and voice of reason for the country she loves. An evening with a great and compassionate icon of straight-thinking American justice emerges, an RBG who is not only "notorious" but victorious as she takes a stand for ordinary people facing the many challenges of a changing world. Making its only Connecticut stop on its national tour, All Things Equal will come to the Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8pm as part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series.

The award-winning one-woman show stars Michelle Azar as RBG. "All Things Equal offers each theatregoer the chance to better know this woman, her yearning for equality, and her love for this nation's precious institutions," says its playwright Rupert Holmes. "Our play also reveals the love song that ran through her remarkable life and shares the music that was her giddy delight." Bring your scrunchies, your hankies, your humor and your heart to this entertaining and uplifting event! Make it a great night out with dinner and a show by visiting Eddie's Pizza & Pasta (24 Prospect Street, Ridgefield) the night of the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when tickets are presented!




The Bushnell Welcomes Musician Brian Culbertson Next Month Photo
The Bushnell Welcomes Musician Brian Culbertson Next Month
The Bushnell has announced a one-night-only performance by acclaimed recording artist Brian Culbertson's The Trilogy Tour on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30p.m. at the Maxwell M and Ruth R. Belding Theater.
Westport Country Playhouse Stages SCAREDY KAT PRESENTS Photo
Westport Country Playhouse Stages SCAREDY KAT PRESENTS
Westport Country Playhouse will stage “Scaredy Kat Presents,” on Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m., for one performance only. The show is currently touring the area through April as the inaugural production of the Playhouse Mobile Unit.
Review: QUEEN OF BASEL at TheaterWorks In Hartford Photo
Review: QUEEN OF BASEL at TheaterWorks In Hartford
Comedian Trevor Noah Headlines The Palace Theatres 11th Annual Gala Next Month Photo
Comedian Trevor Noah Headlines The Palace Theatre's 11th Annual Gala Next Month
On Wednesday, March 8, Emmy Award-winning comedian and New York Times best-selling author Trevor Noah will take the stage at The Palace Theatre in Stamford for the nonprofit's 11th Annual Gala. The event is The Palace's largest annual fundraiser with proceeds benefiting the organization and its arts education programs.

More Hot Stories For You


The Bushnell Welcomes Musician Brian Culbertson Next MonthThe Bushnell Welcomes Musician Brian Culbertson Next Month
February 23, 2023

The Bushnell has announced a one-night-only performance by acclaimed recording artist Brian Culbertson's The Trilogy Tour on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30p.m. at the Maxwell M and Ruth R. Belding Theater.
Westport Country Playhouse Stages SCAREDY KAT PRESENTSWestport Country Playhouse Stages SCAREDY KAT PRESENTS
February 22, 2023

Westport Country Playhouse will stage “Scaredy Kat Presents,” on Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m., for one performance only. The show is currently touring the area through April as the inaugural production of the Playhouse Mobile Unit.
Comedian Trevor Noah Headlines The Palace Theatre's 11th Annual Gala Next MonthComedian Trevor Noah Headlines The Palace Theatre's 11th Annual Gala Next Month
February 21, 2023

On Wednesday, March 8, Emmy Award-winning comedian and New York Times best-selling author Trevor Noah will take the stage at The Palace Theatre in Stamford for the nonprofit's 11th Annual Gala. The event is The Palace's largest annual fundraiser with proceeds benefiting the organization and its arts education programs.
TheatreWorks New Milford's PIPPIN To Be Directed By Award-Winning Director David GalliganTheatreWorks New Milford's PIPPIN To Be Directed By Award-Winning Director David Galligan
February 20, 2023

TheatreWorks New Milford welcomes one of  N.Y. and L.A.'s top stage directors, David Galligan, direct their summer production of Pippin.
BEATLES VS. STONES Comes to the Warner in AprilBEATLES VS. STONES Comes to the Warner in April
February 20, 2023

The Warner Theatre will welcome BEATLES VS. STONES to the Oneglia Auditorium, Sunday, April 23 at 7 pm! ﻿Tickets are on sale to Warner supporters on Tuesday, February 21 and to the public on Friday, February 24 at 10 am.
share