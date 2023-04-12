ADVENTURES IN OZ Immersive Theatrical Experience Comes to Lachat Town Farm

This May, audiences are invited on a magical journey through a strange land as Lachat Town Farm in Weston, Connecticut is transformed into the immersive theatrical experience, ADVENTURES IN OZ.

Meet beloved characters you thought you knew, but in a different light, inspired by L. Frank Baum's 1901 novel, "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz". Dorothy, an orphaned teenager survives an unexpected tornado on her aunt and uncle's farm and is launched into a land of magical creatures and dueling witches ruled by a powerful wizard who is not all he seems. Join Dorothy, The Scarecrow, The Tin Man, and The Lion on their journey down the yellow brick road through the forests, fields and gardens of Oz, into to the Emerald City and ending in a spectacular party with our heroes once they've taken down the Wicked Witch of The West- each having found their own courage, brains and heart along the way.

The indoor/outdoor theatrical experience takes place across the entire farm- throughout the barns and houses, over rolling hills and forest paths. The theatrical experience is recommended for all ages. The cast is led by Emma Giorgio (FX's Fleishman is In Trouble) as Dorothy and features performances by Andre Sguerra, Kat Sky Quiñones, Thomas Beebe, Michael Bud, Joslyn Eaddy Melendez, Brian Heuer and Thea Kraus along with several members of the Fairfield County community,

ADVENTURES IN OZ is a 2 hour theatrical experience taking place Friday-Sunday May 5-7 and 12-14 at Lachat Town Farm, 106 Godfrey Rd. W, Weston, Connecticut, 06883. Tickets are $35. Tickets to specific performance times are available at www.LachatTownFarm.org

The mission of Lachat Town Farm is to offer farming, environmental education, and cultural experiences for all ages, community-building opportunities, and to create an important connection with and enjoyment of our land that fosters a happier, healthier and more "grounded" community.