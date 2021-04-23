ACT of Connecticut Announces 2021 Annual Gala: INTO THE WOODS - IN CONCERT Edition

ACT of Connecticut has announced its 2021 Annual Gala: INTO THE WOODS - IN CONCERT Edition! This year's exclusive Gala will be held in-person on both Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15, and tickets are on sale now. Each spectacular evening will include a festive pre-show cocktail reception, culinary delights from local restaurants, silent and live auctions, intermission desserts and the full performance of INTO THE WOODS - IN CONCERT.

This year, ACT of CT will honor two outstanding community members: Ridgefield's First Selectman, Rudy Marconi, and HamletHub Founder and Editor, Kerry Anne Ducey! ACT of CT's Producing Director R. Erin Craig says, "Rudy and Kerry Anne are exemplary leaders in this community. Their love and support of our town, especially during this challenging year, is deserving of recognition and we are thrilled to be honoring them!"

Gala Committee Co-Chairs, Rebecca Baglio and Kristin Beylouni, are leading a dedicated committee that includes Wendy Beurket, Christine Boris, Katie Diamond, Heather Hillman, Mary Joyce, Karen Kipnes, Kristin McGuinness, Patricia Minskoff, Leslie Partington, Jennifer Phippen, Danielle Van Riper, Cynthia Whitehouse, and Rajal Young. Says Ms. Baglio, "Our committee is ecstatic to help create such a remarkable event for ACT of CT, which is truly a gem in our community. We can't wait for guests to see the surprises we have planned for the magical Gala evenings!"

Event cocktails and cuisine will be provided by an outstanding array of local culinary stars including Katie's Intoxikating Kakes by Katie Diamond, Gallo Ristorante, The Lantern, Nature's Temptations, Bareburger Ridgefield, TerraSole, Exit 4 Food Hall, Sarah's Wine Bar/Bernard's, Bridgestreet Premium Ice Company, Mt. Kisco Seafood, Vine and Co., Litchfield Distillery, and Captain Lawrence Brewing Company.

Gala guests will also enjoy a full performance of ACT of CT's spring production, INTO THE WOODS - IN CONCERT, which will be directed by Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine, and will feature musicians from Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra, under the music direction of ACT of CT Resident Music Supervisor, Bryan Perri. This elegant concert version of the Tony Award-winning musical will feature a powerhouse cast of Broadway talent, past ACT of CT stars, and a few fantastic local celebrities. Thanks to Barts Tree Service, the ACT of CT stage will be transformed into a magical forest for this magnificent event.

Daniel C. Levine says, "We are creating a truly original version of INTO THE WOODS. Don't let the words 'concert version' fool you! Gala audiences can expect to see and hear the entire musical from start to finish! INTO THE WOODS is one of the most clever and entertaining pieces of theater ever written and we are so excited to be able to present this Concert as the entertainment portion of our Gala!"

The prodigious Gala sponsor lineup includes Colonial Automobile Group, Diamond Properties, John and Lori Berisford, Steve and Patti Ross & Jon and Allison Stockel, Ann and Steve Carlson, HamletHub, Rodier Flowers, Nissan of Yorktown Heights, Sparklicious, Scott and Rebecca Baglio, Christine and Jeffrey Boris, Karen and Todd Kipnes and Rajal and Jordan Young.

The theater, which will be operating in-person at 50% capacity, is adhering to all state, local and union safety regulations related to Covid-19. The Gala receptions will be outdoors under a tent and masks will be required indoors during the performances. Katie Diamond, ACT of CT's Executive Director says, "As our community rallies together to vaccinate and move forward toward a healthier and safer tomorrow, we are thrilled to be able to welcome our friends and supporters back home to ACT of CT."