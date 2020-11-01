ACT of CT Reopens With THE LAST FIVE YEARS

The show will run through November 15.

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of CT has reopened with their first post-COVID production, The Last Five Years. This spellbinding, emotionally powerful and intimate musical by Jason Robert Brown opened Friday, October 30th and runs through November 15th, 2020 (with both limited in-person seating and livestream options available).

"We could not be more excited to reopen ACT of CT with this gem of a musical", says Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine. "The Last Five Years is a show that I have loved since its premier Off-Broadway in the early 2000's. This is the perfect two-character musical for us to produce at this moment in time. The Last Five Years has one of the most poignant and exciting scores written in this century, and I cannot wait to share this show with our audiences."

In order to have the ultimate ability to 'pivot', ACT of CT received special permission to livestream this production so that patrons will have the option to either attend this production in-person (limited socially distanced seating per the State of CT reopening guidance) or from the comfort of their own home. "We are so excited to welcome our patrons back to ACT of CT. We understand that some of our audience members may prefer to watch this production from their living room, and so we are thrilled to be able to offer this unique livestream opportunity. As we enter our third season, we are so grateful to all who have supported us and we look forward to welcoming new audiences to Ridgefield," says Executive Director, Katie Diamond.

The health and safety of its performers, crew, staff and patrons is of the utmost importance to ACT of CT and its leadership has worked closely and tirelessly with Actors' Equity Association as well as local and state officials to implement a comprehensive safety, health and return plan. ACT of CT is honored to be one of the first Actors' Equity Association regional theaters in the country to be approved to reopen with an indoor musical. For more information about ACT of CT's safety plan visit actofct.org.

The Last Five Years is a modern 90-minute musical that has enraptured audiences around the world with its spellbinding and emotional score. This musical ingeniously chronicles the five-year relationship between two New Yorkers: Cathy, a struggling actress, played by Katie Diamond (Jersey Boys, The Pirate Queen), and Jamie, a budding novelist, played by Daniel C. Levine (Les Miz, The Rocky Horror Show, Jesus Christ Superstar). The Last Five Years is told through an unconventional structure in which Cathy tells her story in reversechronological order (beginning the show at the end of their marriage), while Jamie's is told in chronological order (starting just after the couple has met for the first time). With book, music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County, Honeymoon in Vegas, 13), the musical was adapted into a film in 2014, starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. The Last Five Years is music directed and conducted by ACT's Resident Music Supervisor, Bryan Perri (Jagged Little Pill, Wicked and the upcoming Almost Famous). TIME Magazine named The Last Five Years one of the ten best shows of 2001.

The Last Five Years will be performed at ACT of CT in beautiful Ridgefield, CT from October 30th through November 15th , with both limited in-person seating and livestream tickets available. Please visit actofct.org for the performance schedule and to purchase tickets. In addition, a limited number of artist livestream tickets are being made available for all performances of The Last Five Years. Please call the box office (475-215-5497) or visit actofct.org/the-last-five-years for more information.

