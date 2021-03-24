ACT Of Connecticut Announces INTO THE WOODS - IN CONCERT

ACT of Connecticut has an enchanting announcement to make: Tickets for the upcoming concert production of Stephen Sondheim's hauntingly beautiful musical, Into The Woods are on sale now! In collaboration with Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra, this spellbinding concert production brings a new and unique vision to a modern classic and will feature a powerhouse cast of Broadway talent, past ACT of CT stars, and a few fantastic local celebrities. On the heels of their last two wildly successful shows this season (The Last Five Years and Snapshots), the theater is creating yet another safe, responsible, and unique production for audiences to enjoy.

This elegant version of the Tony Award-winning musical, which will dazzle audiences for seven performances from May 12th through May 16th, will be conducted by ACT of CT's Music Supervisor Bryan Perri, and directed by Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine. Levine says, "We are creating a truly original version of Into The Woods. Don't let the words 'concert version' fool you! Audiences can expect to see and hear the entire musical from start to finish! Into The Woods is one of the most clever and entertaining pieces of theater ever written and to be able to experience the show in the way that we will be presenting it, is going to be unforgettable."

With book by James Lapine and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Into The Woods tells the story of a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two embark on a journey into the woods to change their fate. Many wishes are granted, but as the characters discover, every wish can have far-reaching consequences, and "anything can happen in the woods".

ACT of CT's Executive Director Katie Diamond adds, "We are committed to keeping our audiences and talent safe, and current regulations allow us to have a fifty percent audience capacity. Dan is very skilled at being able to direct our live productions in a 'COVID safe' way without ever sacrificing the music or the storytelling, and his vision for this upcoming concert is so exciting. I am also delighted that we are collaborating with other local organizations and companies on this production including the fabulous Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra, and Barts Tree Service (just wait to see what our theater will look like!!)"

Into The Woods - In Concert will include two performances (Friday, May 14th & Saturday, May 15th at 7pm) which will be ACT of CT's Annual Gala. This year's honorees will be Rudy Marconi (Ridgefield's First Selectman) and Kerry Anne Ducey (Founder and Editor of HamletHub). ACT of CT's Producing Director R. Erin Craig says, "Both Rudy and Kerry Anne are exemplary leaders in this community. Their love and support of our town, especially during this challenging year, is deserving of recognition and we are thrilled to be honoring them!" Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available by emailing gala@actofct.org or visiting actofct.org.

Into the Woods - In Concert will begin performances on Wednesday, May 12th and run through Sunday, May 16th. The regular performance schedule will be Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2pm, Thursday at 7pm. Tickets for all regular performances are $72. Please note that all seating will be handled by a member of ACT of CT's patron services team and is limited due to COVID-19 state regulations. Please email boxoffice@actofct.org or call (475) 215-5497 to purchase tickets.

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) professional theatre located in Ridgefield, CT. Founded in 2018, and led by Katie Diamond, Daniel C. Levine, and Bryan Perri, ACT of CT presents limited engagement runs of well-known musicals, as well as world-premiere productions by the next generation of writers and composers. In addition to fully produced mainstage productions, ACT of CT hosts an annual new works series, a "Broadway Unplugged" series, and an extensive education program including individual training, masterclasses, summer camp, professional workshops, and a year-round conservatory program for high school students. ACT of CT is committed to inspiring, creating, and nurturing a culturally diverse workforce and an inclusive, discrimination-free, and equitable environment for its staff, creative teams, cast, musicians, crew members, and audiences.