A VERY MERRY CLASSIC CHRISTMAS With Jessica Lynn Will Come to the Warner Theatre

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Jessica Lynn will return to Torrington for her live holiday show, A Very Merry Classic Christmas, in the Oneglia Auditorium at the Warner Theatre on Saturday, November 28, 2026 at 7:30 pm.

Jessica Lynn's A Very Merry Classic Christmas is celebrating 10 years of being one of the season's most beloved holiday traditions, delighting audiences with a heartwarming, family-friendly experience that captures the magic of Christmas. This sell-out multimedia spectacular features Jessica and her family band alongside high-energy dancers, marching bands, choirs, breathtaking special effects, and the timeless Christmas classics everyone loves. As a proud national corporate sponsor of Toys for Tots, the tour donated over $100,000 in toys to children in need in 2025 alone. Come experience an unforgettable holiday event that brings generations together and creates memories to last a lifetime.

Feeling generous this holiday season? Please bring a new, unwrapped toy with you the night of the show to help children in need this holiday season. Toys for Tots will be collecting in the lobby!

Tickets are going fast for Jessica Lynn's A Very Merry Classic Christmas on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 7:30 pm and start at $39.50.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 15 Hrs 24 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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