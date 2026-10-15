A VERY MERRY CLASSIC CHRISTMAS With Jessica Lynn Will Come to the Warner Theatre
The multimedia holiday spectacular will feature Jessica and her family band with dancers, marching bands, choirs, and special effects.
Jessica Lynn will return to Torrington for her live holiday show, A Very Merry Classic Christmas, in the Oneglia Auditorium at the Warner Theatre on Saturday, November 28, 2026 at 7:30 pm.
Jessica Lynn's A Very Merry Classic Christmas is celebrating 10 years of being one of the season's most beloved holiday traditions, delighting audiences with a heartwarming, family-friendly experience that captures the magic of Christmas. This sell-out multimedia spectacular features Jessica and her family band alongside high-energy dancers, marching bands, choirs, breathtaking special effects, and the timeless Christmas classics everyone loves. As a proud national corporate sponsor of Toys for Tots, the tour donated over $100,000 in toys to children in need in 2025 alone. Come experience an unforgettable holiday event that brings generations together and creates memories to last a lifetime.
Feeling generous this holiday season? Please bring a new, unwrapped toy with you the night of the show to help children in need this holiday season. Toys for Tots will be collecting in the lobby!
Tickets are going fast for Jessica Lynn's A Very Merry Classic Christmas on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 7:30 pm and start at $39.50.
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