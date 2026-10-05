LeAnn Rimes to Perform at Warner Theatre in November

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LeAnn Rimes will bring her talent to the Warner Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium next month. The performance will take place on Friday, November 13th at 7:30pm.

LeAnn Rimes is an internationally acclaimed, multi-platinum-selling artist whose genre-defying career has spanned nearly three decades, sold over 48 million records globally, earned eight Grammy nominations and two wins, and made history as the youngest solo artist ever to receive a Grammy. She also won the CMA Horizon Award (New Artist of the Year) in 1997, a milestone that helped launch her into global stardom. Her groundbreaking hit How Do I Live remains one of Billboard's all-time greatest songs, and she's had 15 top 10 hits across genres, including the global smash Can't Fight the Moonlight.

In 2025, she earned another Grammy for her a cappella performance on President Jimmy Carter's final spoken word album. She also made The Voice franchise history as the first artist to coach The Voice Australia and The Voice UK simultaneously and returned to U.S. television as a Mega Mentor on The Voice Season 27. She currently co-stars in Ryan Murphy's hit ABC series 9-1-1: Nashville, airing now on ABC and streaming globally on Hulu.

A singular voice across generations, Rimes has collaborated with a wide range of artists including Stevie Nicks, Elton John, Billy Joel, Reba McEntire, Jon Bon Jovi, will.i.am, and more. Artists such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and more have all cited Rimes as an early influence in forging their own genre-defying paths. Beyond her recording and performance career, Rimes continues to use her platform to advocate for mental health awareness, LGBTQ+ rights, anti-bullying, and chronic illness visibility. Her wellness podcast, Wholly Human, reached #2 on iTunes' Health & Fitness chart and has been widely praised for its depth and vulnerability. Her vocal power, emotional authenticity, and boundary-breaking career have helped reshape what is possible for women in music.

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