A SWEET AFTERNOON AT THE PALACE, PALACE THEATER HISTORY TOUR to Take Place in February

Explore the rich history and backstage secrets of Waterbury's crown jewel. Book your $5 tour reservation now!

By: Jan. 31, 2024

Bring your gal-entines, pal-entines, and valentines to the Palace Theater on Sunday, February 11th at 2 PM for a tour steeped in history and backstage mystique. Guests will fall in love with the romantic storybook setting and real-life tales of Waterbury's crown jewel. The Palace and the people of Waterbury share a love affair that spans more than 100 years - their story is one of drama, resilience, and hope for the future, as the history of the Palace is central to the history of Waterbury.

This tour is 90 minutes and led by a team of volunteer ambassadors well-versed in the theater's history, architectural design, and lore. Guests explore seldom seen areas of the theater, including the stage, dressing rooms, the venue's backstage murals, and each guest will receive a sweet treat to take home.

Tours are $5 per person and reservations are required.  Visit palacetheaterct.org/your-visit/tours call the Box Office at 203-346-2000 to book reservations.

The walking tour covers three floors. Elevator access is available for guests with mobility challenges or other health concerns. Attendees who would like accommodation are asked to mention this when purchasing their tickets.

About the Palace Theater

Located in Downtown Waterbury, Connecticut, the Palace Theater is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit performing arts center with a mission “to preserve and operate the historic Palace Theater as a performing arts center and community gathering place that provides a focal point of cultural activity and educational outreach for diverse audiences.”

The Palace Theater gratefully acknowledges the ongoing support by Webster Bank, Post University, ION Bank, Savings Bank of Danbury, CT, Xfinity, Powerstation Events, Bank of America, City of Waterbury, CT Office of the Arts, Republican-American, and WATR Radio.

 

For more information, visit: www.palacetheaterct.org.



