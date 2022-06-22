A SILLY DILLY CONCERT is Coming to Legacy Theatre

On June 25th, A Silly Dilly Concert will come to the Legacy Theatre in Branford, CT. Featuring more than 20 Silly Dilly Songs straight from Alan Katz's bestselling parody books, this is a show for the entire family that's sure to incite a lot of singing along and more than a few belly laughs.

"As a kid who grew up thinking 'Baby, baby, stick your head in gravy' was the national anthem, I really like how Alan Katz and David Catrow have written and illustrated such funny songs!" said Rosie O'Donnell. "Kids of all ages are gonna love the new lyrics to their old favorite tunes. It doesn't get any silly dillier than this!"

"A Silly Dilly Concert" features actors Chelsea Dacey, Betzabeth Castro, and David Katz, with direction by Eli Newsom. Dacey played the role of Belinda in Legacy's production of The Tales of Custard the Dragon earlier this season, and Castro was seen last season as Belle and others in Legacy's A Christmas Carol.

Join in a Silly Dilly concert from the famous Children's Book Series -- it's sure to be a Silly Dilly time for all ages! Tickets are on sale now at legacytheatrect.org.