A SHAYNA MAIDEL Comes to Playhouse On Park

Playhouse on Park's 2019-20 season continues with Barbara Lebow's A SHAYNA MAIDEL, running October 30 - November 17. This poignant piece is "a tribute to the sustaining power of family" (New York Times). Playhouse on Park is honored to bring this play to audiences as part of their eleventh season.

A SHAYNA MAIDEL is a powerful drama of survival and strength about two sisters trying to reconnect after years of separation brought on by the Holocaust. Although born in Poland, Rose, now in her twenties came to the United States with her father, Mordechai, at the age of four and is now completely "Americanized." The plan had been for Rose's mother and sister to join them. Their ordeal in the concentration camps, which only the sister survived, has brought a burden of guilt to the aging Mordechai and deeply mixed feelings as he awaits the arrival of his elder daughter, Lusia, who has, at last, found her way to America. A SHAYNA MAIDEL explores family, faith, and forgiveness in the pursuit of a better future. Dawn Loveland Navarro will direct; she returns to Playhouse on Park after having directed Intimate Apparel, The Chosen, and Proof.

Tickets for performances October 30 through November 17 are now on sale, and range from $30-$40. Student, Senior, and Let's Go Arts discounts are available. Opening night, complete with a complementary pre-show wine and cheese reception is Friday, November 21 at 8pm. New this season, Tuesday and Saturday 2pm matinee performances. A SHAYNA MAIDEL is part of the 2019-20 Main Stage Series; consider subscribing and save 20%. Group ticket sale discounts are also available. For more information or tickets, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.

