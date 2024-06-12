A PRACTICALLY PERFECT EVENING Celebrating Julie Andrews To Benefit The Legacy Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Branford's Legacy Theatre will pay tribute to Julie Andrews* on June 25th with their 2024 fundraiser A Practically Perfect Evening to Benefit The Legacy Theatre. Ms. Andrews will be directing The Great American Mousical at Legacy Theatre this summer, playing July 11-28.

The evening kicks off at The Owenego Inn and Beach Club at 5:30pm with dinner, followed by a live performance on the Legacy stage at 8pm. Due to limited seating at both The Owenego and Legacy Theatre, please consider booking early to avoid disappointment.

The performance will feature The Great American Mousical composer and lyricist, Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler, along with Broadway stars Hugh Panaro (Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd) and Scarlett Strallen (Mary Poppins, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), as well as other special guests to be announced.

"The outstanding opportunity to have an international celebrity in our quaint town on the shoreline, who is in residence at the theater directing our musical is cause for a Celebration!" said Legacy Artistic Director and Co-Founder, Keely Baisden Knudsen. "I am so delighted that we are able to extend this tribute evening to the community at large. We are so honored to have Julie Andrews in our midst, and although she will not be in attendance for the event, she has created a very special video for the audiences who come that evening to celebrate her and her work at the Legacy on the Shoreline. I want everybody in the area who loves her, as we all do, to be a part of this very special occasion! Broadway celebrities Scarlett Strallen and Hugh Panaro will be singing at the Legacy after an incredible early evening on the beach at The Owenego with live and silent auctions and a lovely seaside dinner. This summer event will be one we will be talking about for years and years to come!"

There are a range of ticket options available for the fundraiser, including both livestream and in-person performance options, and special packages that include premium seating, a VIP reception with the performers, signed Julie Andrews memorabilia, and more. For all ticket options and to learn more, visit legacytheatrect.org/tributetojulie or call (203) 315-1901.

"It's not every day that a legend comes to town," said Legacy Development Director Anne Runolfsson. "So when they do, we need to roll out the red carpet and celebrate!! This is an opportunity for our community to have an evening of pure fun and entertainment knowing that our honoree, Julie, is right around the corner and SO grateful."

*Please note Ms. Andrews will appear via a special recorded video interview as she will be currently directing rehearsals of The Great American Mousical for Legacy in Stony Creek.

