A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to Hartford Stage This Season

Hartford Stage has announced the cast and creative team of A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas. The holiday classic returns after a three-year hiatus, with original director Michael Wilson, who also adapted the play from Charles Dickens' novel, at the helm. The production runs from November 24 – December 24 at Hartford Stage, 50 Church Street.

“A Christmas Carol has been a Hartford tradition since 1998,” says Hartford Stage Artistic Director Melia Bensussen. “And we are overjoyed to remount this heartwarming tale for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. We happily welcome back director Michael Wilson for our 60th anniversary season, who brought his adaptation of Charles Dickens's novel to Hartford Stage during his tenure as Artistic Director. Whether it's your first time seeing this production of A Christmas Carol, or you're revisiting the story you know and love, we can't wait to share this experience with you.”

The cast includes Allen Gilmore as Ebenezer Scrooge, Erik Bloomquist as Fred/Scrooge at 30, Vanessa R Butler as Fred's Wife/Belle, Robert Hannon Davis as Second Solicitor / Undertaker, Ryan Garbayo as Bob Cratchit, Rebecka Jones as Bettye Pigeon/Spirit of Christmas Past, Sarah Killough as Mrs. Fezziwig/Fred's Sister in Law, Hero Marguerite as Mrs. Cratchit, Mauricio Miranda as Mr. Marvel, John-Andrew Morrison as Bert / Spirit of Christmas Present, Stuart Rider as First Solicitor/Mr. Fezziwig, and Noble Shropshire as Mrs. Dilber/Jacob Marley.

The cast also includes a company of youth actors from the Greater Hartford region. Ashford: Jotham Burrello; Avon: William Schloat; Bloomfield: Gabby Braswell, Aria Pierce, and Naeem Opoku-Shinn; East Granby: Emma Gerken; East Hartford: Akilah Hadjsalem; Glastonbury: Logan Gordon-Gay, and Jordyn Schmidt; Hartford: Ava Williams; Longmeadow, MA: Norah Girard; Marlborough: Benjamin O'Brien; Newington: Jada Manson; South Windsor: Vedanth Satish; West Hartford: Calin Butterfield, Theodore “Teddy” Curren, Addison “Addy” Curren, Cru Lyles, and Emma Billings; Wethersfield: Andrew Michaels, Eliot Lentino, and Avery McMahon; Windsor: Aubrey Grimes.

Since 2013, Hartford Stage and The Hartt School at the University of Hartford have had a partnership-in-training program which allows students from the Theater Division to act and work in the company's productions.

A talented group of Hartt students will be in A Christmas Carol: Sudan Chang, Sophie Friedl, Kendall Grenolds, Halle Jacobson, Audrey Kawecki, AJ Masiello, Riley Means, Declan Smith, and Carson Timmons. There are also two Hartt student Assistant Directors on the production: Emma DeWitt and Helaina Ross.

The production features Choreography by Hope Clarke, Scenic Design by Tony Straiges, Costume Design by Alejo Vietti, Lighting Design by Robert Wierzel, Original Music & Sound Design by John Gromada, Original Costume Design by Zack Brown, Wig Design by Brittany Hartman, and Flying Effects by ZFX, Inc. The Associate Director is Keiana Richàrd, Music Director is John Fitzpatrick, Jr., Dialect and Vocal Coach is Johanna Morrison, Associate Lighting Designers are Robert W. Henderson, Jr. and Jimmy Lawlor, Assistant Lighting Designer is Eric Norbury, Associate Choreographer is Derric Harris, Wig and Hair Coordinator is Jodi Stone, Youth Coordinator is Shelby Demke, Production Stage Manager is Kelly Hardy, and Assistant Stage Manager is Chandalae Nyswonger .

A Christmas Carol will run Friday, November 24 through Sunday, December 24, 2023. All evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Matinees on Saturdays and Sundays begin at 2:00 p.m. Tickets for A Christmas Carol start at $30. Discounts are available for students and groups. Groups wanting to create a special occasion out of their visit can reserve a private space at the theater to enjoy a reception before or after the performance. Email boxoffice@hartfordstage.org for more information about pricing and availability.

A holiday market with local vendors will be hosted in the Hartford Stage lobby on Saturday, December 9 and Saturday, December 16 starting at 1:00PM. A sensory-friendly performance will be on Saturday, December 2 at 1:00 p.m.; an open-captioned performance will be Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 p.m., and an audio-described performance will be Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 p.m.