9th Annual International Playwrights Festival Virtual Edition Presents DIRECTIONS by Penny Jackson

The Warner Theatre will present its next production of the 9th Annual International Playwrights Festival - DIRECTIONS by Penny Jackson (NY) - from the Warner's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre beginning Friday, November 20 at 7:00 pm.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Playwrights Festival will be a virtual event - each production will be recorded in the Warner's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre over a period of several weeks and then streamed via YouTube and Facebook every other Friday from November to April.

The mission of the International Playwrights Festival is to recognize the work of emerging and established playwrights and to build a link between the playwrights, the theatre community and our audiences. The festival is a celebration of new works by playwrights from across the country and around the globe. For the ninth year, 150 plays were accepted for consideration from across the United States and as far away as China and New Zealand.

Each production will be available to view online for a period of two weeks before being taken down. There is no fee to watch but donations are always accepted. This virtual festival is made possible with a generous donation from The Marine Family.

Streaming for DIRECTIONS by Penny Jackson (NY) will begin Friday, November 20 at 7:00 pm and be available online until Thursday, December 3 at 11:59 pm. The production is directed by Sharon W. Houk and features Priscilla Squiers and Kelly White.

TRIGGER WARNING: This production will discuss a specific person's experiences with PTSD as a result of sexual assault. This may be triggering to audience members with similar experiences. Strong use of language also appears in this production and may not be suitable for young audiences.

