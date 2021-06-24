2021 Graduating Milford Scholar/Artists Receive MAC Endowment Scholarships

Graduates from three Milford, CT high schools received the MAC Endowment Scholarships offered by Milford's premier arts organization, Milford Arts Council located at 40 Railroad Avenue in Milford, CT.

Through the generosity of benefactors, the MAC Endowment is a fund of the Milford Arts Council (the MAC) that promotes and nurtures the arts in Milford and surrounding communities. It does so, in part, by offering grants and scholarships to local student artists. The scholarships are based on interest and talent in the arts, as well as academic excellence.

The students and their mothers met at the MAC's downtown venue and office space in Milford to network and share their future goals.

Kailani Banasik, a graduate of Platt Tech, will be attending Montserrat College of Art in Salem, MA, to major in illustration. Kailani got her start in illustration around age 7. When asked about her artistic ability, she says "I always grew up with art. When I was younger my dad did airbrushing, so I guess it's just in my blood!" She hopes to learn more techniques such as 3D and CADD while in college that will aid her in future endeavors.

Maria Abruzzo, of Jonathan Law High School, hopes to pursue a career in Illustration. Her talent is demonstrated with her use of varied media and style. Maria shares her love of the arts with several of her siblings and plans to major in Visual Art at The University of Hartford.

The Jonathan Law High School recipient, Sarah Paulus, is headed to Georgia's Savannah College of Art & Design. She hopes for a possible career in advertising after majoring in Photography & Graphic Design. She has been an avid and talented photographer since she got her first camera at age 13.

A fourth student, Joseph A. Foran High School graduate Joshua Bernardo, not present, also received a MAC Endowment award. He plans to major in Animation at Wellesley or The University of the Arts.

The students and mothers alike expressed their honor and gratitude for being recognized for their talent and academic scholarship by The MAC Endowment.

Paige Miglio, Executive Director for the MAC states, "It's a joy to do this each year as part of our mission to provide audiences, students, and artists with opportunities and experiences in the arts that enlighten, enrich, and entertain. We are amazed by the talent in our area, and we love to encourage young creativity and watch it grow. The MAC Endowment was established to promote and nurture the arts in Milford and surrounding communities, helping the community to thrive."

Jacqueline Munk, Chairman of the MAC Endowment Committee comments, "We congratulate all of our scholarship recipients and wish them all the best in their future endeavors."

The MAC Endowment fund is built solely on donor contributions. To find out how you may give an enduring gift to the MAC Endowment, visit https://milfordarts.org/donate or send your contribution directly to the MAC Endowment, 40 Railroad Avenue Milford, CT 06460.