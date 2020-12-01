154 Arts Nonprofits in Connecticut Receive a Total of $9 Million in Grant Funds

154 arts nonprofits across the state of Connecticut have received a total of $9 million in grant funds, Winstead Phoenix reports.

The funds were distributed as part of The State's Office of the Arts' COVID Relief Fund for the Arts.

The fund was created to support nonprofits that are performing arts centers, schools of the arts, or performing groups that have suffered financially due to the health crisis.

Among those receiving funds are the Warner Theater, which is receiving $193,000, Five Points Center for the Visual Arts ($42,700), the Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory ($31,000), and the Connecticut Academy for the Arts ($9,700).

Read more on Winstead Phoenix.

