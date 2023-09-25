WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE Comes to the Southern Theatre in 2024

Welcome to Night Vale, the most-downloaded fiction podcast in the world, will bring its all-new live tour, The Attic, to the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.) on Friday, April 5, 2024. The live show will bring a brand-new story audiences won’t be able to hear on the podcast.

Night Vale’s unforgettable live shows bring the audience into the story in surprising and thrilling ways. Over the years, these live shows have become the heart of the Night Vale experience. They are unique theatrical evenings that take audiences to this weird little town in a way they can't get from listening to the podcast at home.

Tickets start at $29 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at Click Here or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Welcome to Night Vale invites you to open that odd looking door that just appeared in your home and enter The Attic. Starring Cecil Baldwin, Symphony Sanders, and surprise guests playing fan favorite characters, the Welcome to Night Vale live show will feature a never-before-heard script, a creepy slide presentation featuring original art by Jessica Hayworth, a special musical guest as “The Weather,” and live music by Disparition. The Attic explores themes of nostalgia, memory, and perfection. Cecil discovers slides from an old family road trip, which at first seem fun and joyful but begin to change into something strange and dangerous.

Both fans of the show and newcomers will be able to enjoy this standalone performance.

One of the most downloaded fiction podcasts in the world, Welcome to Night Vale releases twice a month in the style of community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, featuring local weather, news, announcements from the Sheriff's Secret Police, mysterious lights in the night sky, dark hooded figures with unknowable powers, and cultural events.

Named one of the "10 essential fiction podcasts that shaped the genre" by Vulture, Welcome to Night Vale was created by Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor in 2012. Eleven years and more than 200 episodes later, the success of Welcome to Night Vale has crossed all platforms. A pioneer of live podcast touring, their previous live tours have performed more than 450 shows in 18 countries and 38 U.S. states. Fink and Cranor have written three bestselling novels based on the show titled Welcome to Night Vale, It Devours!, and The Faceless Old Woman Who Secretly Lives In Your Home and have published two script collections.