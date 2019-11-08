The McCoy Center Will Kick Off The Holiday Season With A Free Screening Of ELF

On November 26, the McCoy Center will host a free screening of Elf, starring Will Ferrell and James Caan, utilizing the Mershad Digital Experience, a state-of-the-art, digital projection and sound system that delivers superior brightness and color rendering, digital surround sound, and a full-immersion experience.

Movie-goers are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations for the Thanksforgiving 4 Miler charity run happening two days later in New Albany on Thanksgiving Day, November 28. Proceeds from the charity run will benefit the Mid-Ohio Food Bank, Life Care Alliance, the New Albany Food Pantry, and the Thanks For Giving fund at the New Albany Community Foundation.

The McCoy Center (100 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany) will screen Elf on Tuesday, November 26, at 7 pm. Admission is free.

Buddy (Will Ferrell) was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa's elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn't fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father. After a DNA test proves that cynical businessman Walter Hobbs (James Caan) is Buddy's biological dad, Walter reluctantly attempts to start a relationship with the childlike Buddy with increasingly chaotic results. Rated PG.

This free screening is made possible through the generous support of the Mershad Family Foundation with additional support from Shirck Orthodontics.





Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories

More Hot Stories For You