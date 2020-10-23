The Lincoln Theatre's Community Conversations Explores Social Justice, Social Wellness: Corporate To Community

The Lincoln Theatre's Community Conversations presents “Social Justice, Social Wellness: Corporate to Community” on Thursday, October 29, at 6 pm.

The Lincoln Theatre's Community Conversations series is designed to generate community dialogue on a variety of interesting and timely cultural questions. On Thursday, October 29, Community Conversations' "Social Justice, Social Wellness: Corporate to Community" will discuss the recent explosion of Black Lives Matter, the decentralized political and social movement advocating for non-violent civil disobedience in protest against incidents of police brutality and all racially motivated violence against black people. Dialogue topics will echo national conversations, including social justice, wellness, equality, and equity.

Panel members will be Angela C. Dawson, Executive Director, Ohio Commission on Minority Health; Kimberly Sharp, Senior Director of Development, COTA; and Christina Brown, Central Ohio Director of Community Philanthropy, The Huntington Bank. The panel will be moderated by Dr. Jack Marchbanks, Lincoln Theatre board member and Director at the Ohio Department of Transportation, and Suzan Bradford, Executive Director of the Lincoln Theatre.

Young artists and alumni from the Lincoln Theatre's signature programs will perform music drawn from their experiences as witnesses to these unprecedented times.

The Lincoln Theatre's Community Conversations presents "Social Justice, Social Wellness: Corporate to Community" on Thursday, October 29, at 6 pm. This is a free event, but reservations are required and can be made here.

Virtual attendees will be emailed a link 24 hours before the event that will allow them to ask questions and interact with the live event.

