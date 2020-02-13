The CSO's Concerts For Kids Invites Families To JUMPIN' & JIVIN' At The Ohio Theatre

The Columbus Symphony invites families to join Assistant Conductor Andrés Lopera and the musicians of the Columbus Symphony for "Jumpin' & Jivin'" at the Ohio Theatre on Sunday, March 22, at 3pm. Recommended for children ages 2-10, this special one-hour CSO Concert for Kids offers a rockin' program with popular music sure to have families dancing along with Momentum, a Columbus-based nonprofit dance outreach company for kids, that will perform on selections from Carmen, "Orange Blossom Special," and Brahms' Hungarian Dances. The program also includes the Mexican Hat Dance, the theme from E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, and more.

Pre-concert activities will begin at 2pm in the Ohio Theatre lobby, and will include:

Instruments to see and play from the Loft Violin Shop and Music & Arts

Crafting with the Columbus Museum of Art

Conducting lessons with the CSO's principal cellist Luis Biava

Musical fun with Musicologie!

Temporary musical tattoos

Meet the CSO's mascot Bee-thoven and Mr. Sunny from Sunny 95!

The Columbus Symphony's Concerts for Kids presents "Jumpin' & Jivin'" at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Sunday, March 22. Recommended for ages 2-10, the concert will last approximately one hour. Tickets are $12.50 for adults and $8.50 for children and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.ColumbusSymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939. All seating is general admission.





