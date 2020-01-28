The CSO Pairs Chihuly and Bartók In The CHIHULY FESTIVAL: BLUEBEARD'S CASTLE

The Columbus Symphony fuses Bartók's iconic, opera thriller, Bluebeard's Castle, with celebrated visual artist Dale Chihuly to present the Chihuly Festival: Bluebeard's Castle. CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov, the musicians of the Columbus Symphony, and guest vocalists Nancy Maultsby and Mark Schnaible come together to perform this Bartók work inspired by the legend of Bluebeard. As the wealthy and powerful nobleman presents his castle to his new bride for the first time, each shadowy, new door reveals a mysterious secret from his past represented visually on stage by stunning Chihuly glass sculptures. The program also includes a performance of Strauss' Death and Transfiguration.

The Columbus Symphony presents the Chihuly Festival: Bluebeard's Castle at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday and Saturday, February 28 and 29, at 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939. The CBUSArts Ticket Center will also be open two hours prior to each performance.

Prelude - Patrons are invited to join WOSU Classical 101's Christopher Purdy for a 30-minute, pre-concert discussion at 7pm.





