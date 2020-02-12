The CSO Begins A Two-Program Celebration Of Beethoven's 250th Birthday At The Ohio Theatre Next Month

Article Pixel Feb. 12, 2020  

The CSO Begins A Two-Program Celebration Of Beethoven's 250th Birthday At The Ohio Theatre Next Month

The Columbus Symphony celebrates the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven with two programs that showcase his long-reaching influence on the way we hear music. In the first program, Beethoven at 250: An Apotheosis of Energy, guest conductor Christoph König leads the musicians of the Columbus Symphony in Beethoven's Seventh Symphony, a unique work that explores the hypnotic interplay between rhythm and energy with an unmatched musical exuberance. Also on the program, guest violinist YooJin Jang is showcased in a performance of Brahms' Violin Concerto, a work of extraordinary beauty, intensity, and technical demands.

The Columbus Symphony presents the Beethoven at 250: An Apotheosis of Energy at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday and Saturday, March 20 and 21, at 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939. The CBUSArts Ticket Center will also be open two hours prior to each performance.

Friday Coffee Dress - Friday, March 20, 10am, Ohio Theatre

Experience a working rehearsal prior to that evening's opening-night performance. Seating is general admission for this 2.5-hour, open rehearsal, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the fine tuning and preparation behind a Masterworks main stage performance. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939. Admission includes coffee and light fare.

Prelude - Prior to the performances, patrons are invited to join WOSU Classical 101's Christopher Purdy for a 30-minute discussion at 7pm.

Postlude - Directly following the performances, patrons are invited to remain in the Ohio Theatre auditorium for a chamber music performance by Columbus Symphony musicians.




