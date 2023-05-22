Shakti 50th Anniversary Tour Comes To Columbus

The performance is on Tuesday, August 29 at 7:30 pm.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
CATCO Changes Name To The Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio And Announces The 2023-24 Season Photo 2 CATCO Changes Name To The Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio And Announces The 2023-24 Season
Photos: First Look At Rise Up Art Alliance Youth Theatre's DESCENDANTS The MUSICAL Photo 3 Photos: First Look At Rise Up Art Alliance Youth Theatre's DESCENDANTS The MUSICAL
Photos: First look at Columbus Children's Theatre's SCHOOL OF ROCK - THE MUSICAL Photo 4 Photos: First look at Columbus Children's Theatre's SCHOOL OF ROCK - THE MUSICAL

Photos: First look at Columbus Children's Theatre's SCHOOL OF ROCK - THE MUSICAL

Shakti, featuring founding members John McLaughlin on guitar and Zakir Hussain on tabla, plus renowned vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, will play the Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., on Tuesday, August 29 at 7:30 pm. Banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck opens.

Tickets are $44-$129 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at Click Here or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Born in the mid-1970s out of the deep artistic and spiritual connection bonding British guitarist John McLaughlin and Indian tabla player Zakir Hussain, Shakti's cross-cultural musical conversation dissolved boundaries with uncommon passion, grace, and dexterity, birthing, in many respects, the contemporary World Music movement.

Hussain, McLaughlin, and Mahadevan, with violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan and percussionist Selvaganesh Vinayakram (son of original Shakti ghatam player T.H. "Vikku" Vinayakram), have created a new recording, In This Moment, and are embarking on a world tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of the band's founding, including the August 29 date in Columbus.

Banjo master Béla Fleck, himself a genre-bending artist, first with Sam Bush in New Grass Revival and, later, his own Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, will play a solo set to open the show. Fleck has often pointed to Shakti as among his most prominent early influences.




RELATED STORIES - Columbus

Acoustic Guitar Virtuoso Tommy Emmanuel Comes To Southern Theatre Photo
Acoustic Guitar Virtuoso Tommy Emmanuel Comes To Southern Theatre

Master guitarist Tommy Emmanuel, CGP, whose jaw-dropping talent is matched by his jubilant musical expressiveness, will be in concert at the Southern Theatre on Thursday, July 13 at 8 pm. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Jorma Kaukonen opens.

Craig Ferguson: The Fancy Rascal Tour Comes to the Southern Theatre Photo
Craig Ferguson: The Fancy Rascal Tour Comes to the Southern Theatre

CAPA welcomes multiple Grammy nominated, Peabody and Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, producer, director, and comedian Craig Ferguson, on his “The Fancy Rascal Tour,” to the Southern Theatre on Wednesday, August 30.

Photos: First look at Columbus Childrens Theatres SCHOOL OF ROCK - THE MUSICAL Photo
Photos: First look at Columbus Children's Theatre's SCHOOL OF ROCK - THE MUSICAL

Dewey Finn is an out-of-work rock star and a fish out of water, posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. After discovering his students’ musical abilities, Dewey forms a rock band out of his 5th grade students and attempts to conquer the Battle of the Bands. With its energetic rock score, this high-octane, fun-filled show will be a blast for the whole family! Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock - The Musical is based on the hit movie of the same name. School of Rock - The Musical, with its sensational live kids’ rock band, is a loving testimony to the transforming power of music. Director - David J Glover, Music Director/Conductor - Zac Delmonte, Cast - J’Von Jones, Kathryn McCarty, Tom Murdock, Lara Brooks, Avery Andruzis, Colin Dacierno, Gabrielle Curtis, Zeke Moses, Sophia Adair, William Collins, Paxton Longoria, Keegan Hardin, Ella Kinsinger, Owen Suarez, Isaac Rittberger, Claire Christie, Faith Smith-Austin, Ani Olsheski, Sam Stiutz, Amy Lang, Lorenzo McKeever, Reese Anthony, Patrick Doss, Lyndsey Adams, Chad Baker, Chris Bullwinkle, Erin McQuay, Dallas Ray, Amy Rittberger, Nancy Skaggs, Kennedy Spitzer Performances are May 12 - 21, 2023 at the Lincoln Theatre 769 E. Long St., Columbus, OH 43204. For tickets or more information, visit: https://columbuschildrenstheatre.org/

Columbus Symphony Reveals 23-24 Masterworks Season Photo
Columbus Symphony Reveals 23-24 Masterworks Season

The CSO will present 12 Masterworks programs in the 2023-24 season. Two programs will include Sunday matinee performances. Learn more about the full lineup here!


More Hot Stories For You

Craig Ferguson: The Fancy Rascal Tour Comes to the Southern TheatreCraig Ferguson: The Fancy Rascal Tour Comes to the Southern Theatre
Columbus Symphony Reveals 23-24 Masterworks SeasonColumbus Symphony Reveals 23-24 Masterworks Season
CAPA Presents ENCANTO: The Sing-Along Film ConcertCAPA Presents ENCANTO: The Sing-Along Film Concert
Columbus Symphony Reveals 2023 Popcorn Pops Concerts For FamiliesColumbus Symphony Reveals 2023 Popcorn Pops Concerts For Families

Videos

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Video Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Video
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE Video
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE
View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 1 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/07-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 2 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/21-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Real Boy by Jeff Downing
Abbey Theater of Dublin (10/19-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Machinal
MadLab Theatre (5/18-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# McQueen by JAMES PHILLIPS
Abbey Theater of Dublin (5/25-6/03)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You