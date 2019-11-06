Shaker Theatre Arts Will Present MACBETH

Shaker Theatre Arts and Music Departments proudly present William Shakespeare's Macbeth, playing November 14, 15, and 16 @ 7 pm, in the Large Auditorium at 15911 Aldersyde Drive, Shaker Heights, OH 44120.



This year, a company of 45 students and adults is coming together to create Macbeth. Directed by District Auditorium Manager Chuck Tisdale, the co-curricular production engages students enrolled in multiple areas of the Shaker Heights High School Theatre Arts Department. Students have the opportunity to get involved in performance, management, design and construction of our performance season. In coordination with several of our daily classes, this production has been a truly co-curricular experience.

The adult team also includes Scott J. Sumerak (Department Chair and Fight Director), Laurie Brem (Box Office Manager), and is supported by Jessica Shelley and the Shaker Theatre Support parents.



Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and senior adults and are on sale now at www.shaker.tix.com. Tickets may also be purchased in person from the Box Office one hour prior to curtain (6:00 pm) on performance nights.



Please note if you are a Patron at the Associate level, your two complimentary tickets can only be redeemed by calling the Box Office at 295.4287 and leaving a voice mail for our Box Office Manager, Mrs. Laurie Brem.

MACBETH Aidan Sax

LADY MACBETH Madeleine McKenney

BANQUO Isaiah Finley

FLEANCE Kyle Harris

DUNCAN Gabe Marusic

MALCOLM Ben Rakow

DONALBAIN William Christian

MACDUFF Zach Lehner

LADY MACDUFF Margaretta Milgram

MACDUFF's SON Aidan Hanson

WITCH 1 Adewe Stovall

WITCH 2 Aleyna Akpinar

WITCH 3 Natalie Green

MURDERER 1 Derich Plaxico

PORTER/MURDERER 2 Maxwell Shaw

LENNOX/MURDERER 3 Henry Harte

ROSS Sara Dina

DOCTOR Matthew Roth

GENTLEWOMAN Caitlin Mular

SEYTON Akaash Chandra

SIWARD Chethan Chandra



ENSEMBLE

Laila Christian

Logan Cohen

Nora Konrad

Alister Lowe



THE CREW

Stage Manager Parker Jarrett

Assistant Stage Manager Meredith Pope

Assistant to the Director Max Golar

Sound Designer Scott J. Sumerak

Dramaturge Julie Larick

Costume Assistants Jennifer Rincon

Set Construction Stage Crew

Props Stagecraft

House Manager Jade Orazi

Box Office Manager Laurie Brem,

Box Office Team Meredith Pope

Charell Jackson

Playbill AdeWe Stovall

Henry Harte

2° Theatre Management

Charell Jackson, Bronwyn Warnock, AdéWé Stovall, Meredith Pope, Jade Orazi, Isaiah Finley, Parker Jarrett, Henry Harte, Max Golar, Nick Bilke

3° Stagecraft

Alaya Bennett, Madeleine Braunsdorf, Dennis Brown, Madeline Lowe, Margaretta Milgram, Ezra Nagelberg, Nejc Prosen Jerak, Ella Rendall, Tahlia Stephens, AdéWé Stovall, Hannah Whitney





