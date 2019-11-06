Shaker Theatre Arts Will Present MACBETH
Shaker Theatre Arts and Music Departments proudly present William Shakespeare's Macbeth, playing November 14, 15, and 16 @ 7 pm, in the Large Auditorium at 15911 Aldersyde Drive, Shaker Heights, OH 44120.
This year, a company of 45 students and adults is coming together to create Macbeth. Directed by District Auditorium Manager Chuck Tisdale, the co-curricular production engages students enrolled in multiple areas of the Shaker Heights High School Theatre Arts Department. Students have the opportunity to get involved in performance, management, design and construction of our performance season. In coordination with several of our daily classes, this production has been a truly co-curricular experience.
The adult team also includes Scott J. Sumerak (Department Chair and Fight Director), Laurie Brem (Box Office Manager), and is supported by Jessica Shelley and the Shaker Theatre Support parents.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and senior adults and are on sale now at www.shaker.tix.com. Tickets may also be purchased in person from the Box Office one hour prior to curtain (6:00 pm) on performance nights.
Please note if you are a Patron at the Associate level, your two complimentary tickets can only be redeemed by calling the Box Office at 295.4287 and leaving a voice mail for our Box Office Manager, Mrs. Laurie Brem.
MACBETH Aidan Sax
LADY MACBETH Madeleine McKenney
BANQUO Isaiah Finley
FLEANCE Kyle Harris
DUNCAN Gabe Marusic
MALCOLM Ben Rakow
DONALBAIN William Christian
MACDUFF Zach Lehner
LADY MACDUFF Margaretta Milgram
MACDUFF's SON Aidan Hanson
WITCH 1 Adewe Stovall
WITCH 2 Aleyna Akpinar
WITCH 3 Natalie Green
MURDERER 1 Derich Plaxico
PORTER/MURDERER 2 Maxwell Shaw
LENNOX/MURDERER 3 Henry Harte
ROSS Sara Dina
DOCTOR Matthew Roth
GENTLEWOMAN Caitlin Mular
SEYTON Akaash Chandra
SIWARD Chethan Chandra
ENSEMBLE
Laila Christian
Logan Cohen
Nora Konrad
Alister Lowe
THE CREW
Stage Manager Parker Jarrett
Assistant Stage Manager Meredith Pope
Assistant to the Director Max Golar
Sound Designer Scott J. Sumerak
Dramaturge Julie Larick
Costume Assistants Jennifer Rincon
Set Construction Stage Crew
Props Stagecraft
House Manager Jade Orazi
Box Office Manager Laurie Brem,
Box Office Team Meredith Pope
Charell Jackson
Playbill AdeWe Stovall
Henry Harte
2° Theatre Management
Charell Jackson, Bronwyn Warnock, AdéWé Stovall, Meredith Pope, Jade Orazi, Isaiah Finley, Parker Jarrett, Henry Harte, Max Golar, Nick Bilke
3° Stagecraft
Alaya Bennett, Madeleine Braunsdorf, Dennis Brown, Madeline Lowe, Margaretta Milgram, Ezra Nagelberg, Nejc Prosen Jerak, Ella Rendall, Tahlia Stephens, AdéWé Stovall, Hannah Whitney