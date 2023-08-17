Rumors Of Fleetwood Mac To Play The Palace Theatre On October 29

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, the world's finest tribute to Fleetwood Mac, returns to the stage in 2023 celebrating the very best of Fleetwood Mac, including a stop at the Palace Theatre on Sunday, October 29, at 7 pm.

Tickets start at $29 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or Click Here, and by phone at (614) 469-0939 starting at 10 am Friday, August 18.

Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac's place as one of the most loved groups of all time.

Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll's most remarkable groups.

https://www.rumorsoffleetwoodmac.com

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac

Sunday, Oct. 29

Palace Theatre

$29-$54

