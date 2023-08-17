Rumors Of Fleetwood Mac To Play The Palace Theatre On October 29

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, the world's finest tribute to Fleetwood Mac, returns to the stage in 2023.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

POPULAR

THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 1 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE Photo 2 Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE
Photos: First look at New Herring Productions' A BEHANDING IN SPOKANE Photo 3 Photos: First look at New Herring Productions' A BEHANDING IN SPOKANE
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 4 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!

Rumors Of Fleetwood Mac To Play The Palace Theatre On October 29

Rumors Of Fleetwood Mac To Play The Palace Theatre On October 29

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, the world's finest tribute to Fleetwood Mac, returns to the stage in 2023 celebrating the very best of Fleetwood Mac, including a stop at the Palace Theatre on Sunday, October 29, at 7 pm.

Tickets start at $29 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or Click Here, and by phone at (614) 469-0939 starting at 10 am Friday, August 18.

Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac's place as one of the most loved groups of all time.

Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll's most remarkable groups.

https://www.rumorsoffleetwoodmac.com

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac

Sunday, Oct. 29

Palace Theatre

$29-$54

The world's finest tribute to Fleetwood Mac returns to the stage in 2023 celebrating the very best of Fleetwood Mac. Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac's place as one of the most loved groups of all time. For tickets, visit www.capa.com or Click Here.

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus' magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theatre (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund CAPA's 2023-24 season with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, education excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. CAPA also appreciates the generous support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council and The Columbus Foundation's Gladys H. Goodwin Fund, Jane H. Zimmerman Arts Fund, and W.W. Williams Family Field of Interest Fund, with the assistance of the Ingram-White Castle Foundation.




RELATED STORIES - Columbus

1
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Is Coming To The Palace Theatre On October 26 Photo
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Is Coming To The Palace Theatre On October 26

The Palace Theatre in Columbus will play host to The Price is Right Live stage show on Thursday, October 26 at 7:30 pm.

2
Justin Hayward To Play The Southern Theatre in October Photo
Justin Hayward To Play The Southern Theatre in October

Justin Hayward, best known as the singer, guitarist, and songwriter for British rock act the Moody Blues, will perform live in concert at the Southern Theatre on Friday, Oct. 20. Hayward's solo acoustic shows feature songs from The Moody Blues catalog as well as from his solo career.

3
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes to Columbus in October Photo
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes to Columbus in October

Following critically acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of Jesus Christ Superstar will come to Columbus October 3-8. In Columbus, Jesus Christ Superstar will play the Ohio Theatre Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7:30 pm, Friday at 8 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sunday at 1 pm and 6:30 pm.

4
Chelcie Lynn Comes To The Davidson Theatre in October Photo
Chelcie Lynn Comes To The Davidson Theatre in October

Chelcie Lynn will bring her “2 Fingers and a 12 Pack” Tour to the Riffe Center's Davidson Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 8.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk Video Video: Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyd's 'Big Question' About BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyd's 'Big Question' About BACK TO THE FUTURE
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf The Musical
Weathervane Playhouse (12/19-12/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# School of Rock: The Musical
Pickerington Community Theatre (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 2 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/21-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Real Boy by Jeff Downing
Abbey Theater of Dublin (10/19-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 1 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/07-9/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You