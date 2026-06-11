Sitar Maestro Niladri Kumaar to Perform at Southern Theatre for CAPA

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Sitar Maestro Niladri Kumaar is a serious exponent of Indian Classical Music. CAPA will welcome Niladri Kumaar, along with a slate of gifted established and emerging musicians, to the Southern Theatre at 7:30 pm Wednesday, October 28, in the Southern Theatre.

Tickets, which start at $29, go on sale at 10 am Friday, June 12, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Kumaar frequently collaborated with the late Zakir Hussain. Their sitar-tabla duo was one of the most popular and prominent collaborations. Space Between the Notes is an extraordinary recording of a live concert of these two maestros in Mumbai, India —releasing later this year — as their only recorded performance together.

The tour also honors the special musical bond between the two masters through portions of their album recording presented in the tour. Niladri Kumaar's Space Between the Notes tour is a musical journey — rooted in tradition, and sure to deeply resonate with the hearts of the listeners.

Honoring the musical tradition they come from and that brought them together, Niladri Kumaar continues to expand the reach of Indian Music and brings a specially curated 2026–2027 tour, with his Sitar, Zitar, and an ensemble of Indian and American musicians.

Joining Kumaar are Agnelo Fernandes (keyboards), Sambit Chatterjee (drums), and Satyajit Talwalkar (tabla).

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