Sitar Maestro Niladri Kumaar to Perform at Southern Theatre for CAPA
The performance will take place at 7:30 pm Wednesday, October 28, in the Southern Theatre.
Sitar Maestro Niladri Kumaar is a serious exponent of Indian Classical Music. CAPA will welcome Niladri Kumaar, along with a slate of gifted established and emerging musicians, to the Southern Theatre at 7:30 pm Wednesday, October 28, in the Southern Theatre.
Tickets, which start at $29, go on sale at 10 am Friday, June 12, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online and by phone at (614) 469-0939.
Kumaar frequently collaborated with the late Zakir Hussain. Their sitar-tabla duo was one of the most popular and prominent collaborations. Space Between the Notes is an extraordinary recording of a live concert of these two maestros in Mumbai, India —releasing later this year — as their only recorded performance together.
The tour also honors the special musical bond between the two masters through portions of their album recording presented in the tour. Niladri Kumaar's Space Between the Notes tour is a musical journey — rooted in tradition, and sure to deeply resonate with the hearts of the listeners.
Honoring the musical tradition they come from and that brought them together, Niladri Kumaar continues to expand the reach of Indian Music and brings a specially curated 2026–2027 tour, with his Sitar, Zitar, and an ensemble of Indian and American musicians.
Joining Kumaar are Agnelo Fernandes (keyboards), Sambit Chatterjee (drums), and Satyajit Talwalkar (tabla).
|
Doo Dah Parade + Party 2026 On July 04, 2026
Goodale Park (7/04-7/04)
|
Wicked
Ohio Theatre (7/28-8/15)
|
Beetlejuice
Ohio Theatre (4/16-4/18)
|
The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute LIVE in Concert in Columbus, OH
Hollywood Casino Columbus (8/21-8/21)
|
Neko Case Coming To E.J. Thomas Hall On November 7th
EJ Thomas Hall (11/07-11/07)
|
The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Columbus (7/25-7/25)
|
An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr.
The Palace (7/28-7/28)
|
Dirty Talk
Shadowbox Lice (4/12-8/15)
|
La Cage Aux Folles
Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center (11/06-11/15)
|
To Die For
Weathervane Playhouse (7/23-8/01)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW