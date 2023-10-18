Photos:First look at The Lancaster Playhouse's BEDROOM FARCE

Bedroom Farce will run from October 21 - 29, 2023.
Four couples. Three Bedrooms. One endless Saturday night.
Trevor and Susannah, whose marriage is on the rocks, inflict their miseries on their nearest and dearest friends and family: three couples whose own relationships reflect the give and take of married life. Set in the mid 1970s, the play takes place sequentially all in one evening in the bedrooms of the three beleaguered couples where beds, tempers, and domestic order are ruffled. A long-running hit in London and New York.
By Alan Ayckbourn, Directed by Darnell Lautt, Cast: Delia - Gail Matos, Ernest - John Pekar, Nick - Peyman Majidi, Jan - Mary Murphy, Kate - Jane O’Brien, Malcolm - Fred Norris, Susannah - Raia Hirsch, Trevor - Scott Poling.
Performances run October 21, 27 & 28 2023 at 7:30 pm and October 22 & 29, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Event space at Maria’s Mexican Restaurant, 129 E Main Street, Lancaster, OH 43130.
Purchase tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2270812®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thelancasterplayhouse.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
