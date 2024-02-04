Photos: Inside Byron Tuttle and Foxx-Fatale Entertainment's THE WIZ OF OZ

Hear ye, hear ye! Come one, come all and witness a most spectacular event! Question for you... Have you ever dreamt of a life way up high, above the clouds? Ever wondered what you might find over the rainbow? Like poppies and flying monkeys? Well, prepare yourself for the whimsical fusion of two of the most magical stories ever told, brought together, and told like never before. That's right! We're going from Kansas to New York and straight to the Emerald City, as Byron Tuttle and Foxx-Fatale Entertainment proudly present, "The Wiz of Oz!"

Check out a first look at the production below!

It's "The Wizard of Oz" and "The Wiz" all in one show... Glitzy, glamorous, and gleaming with pop culture couture. Not to mention, as we debut in February, we pay tribute and honor to Black History Month with an all-black leading cast of Columbus, Ohio finest celebrities. Trust us, "You Can't Win" a better experience than this one. So, you should just "Ease on Down" to Axis Nightclub for one of four main stage productions (or come to all of them) let's remember why, "There's No Place Like Home".

Performances run Feb. 2, 3, 9, & 10, 2024 Doors at 7pm. Show at 8pm. Lions and tigers and bears, all night! at Axis 775 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215 For more information, visit the button below.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer