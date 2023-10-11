Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Columbus's ANTON IN SHOW BUSINESS

The production runs from Oct 13 - 22, 2023

By: Oct. 11, 2023

This madcap comedy follows three actresses across the footlights, down the rabbit hole, and into a strangely familiar Wonderland that looks a lot like American theatre – the resemblance is uncanny! As these women pursue their dream of performing Chekhov in Texas, they’re whisked through a maelstrom of “good ideas” that offer unique solutions to the Three Sisters’ need to have life’s deeper purpose revealed. In the tradition of great backstage comedies, Anton in Show Business conveys the joys, pains, and absurdities of “putting on a play” at the turn of the century.

By Jane Martin, Directed by Nancy Shelton Williams, Cast: Sydney Jordan as Lizabette Cartwright, Kate Jones as Casey Mulgraw, Lisa McGann as Holly Seabé, Joe Bob Neel Singh as Joby, Leslie Battle as T-Anne, Andwyneth, Don Blount, & Gate Manager, Susan Wismar as Kate, Ben, & Jackey, Colleen Cunningham as Ralph, & Wikewitch. 

Performances run October 13,14, 20 & 21, 2023 at 8 pm and October 15 & 22, 2023 at 2 pm at the Shedd Stage, Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Ave, Columbus, OH 43215.  

Tickets and Information https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2269251®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftinyurl.com%2Fyrsev9bh?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

Recommended For You