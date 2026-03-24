Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance’s WELCOME TO CANDY KINGDOM

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We guarantee you won’t find a sweeter play than Welcome to Candy Kingdom! This colorful land, including Peppermint Acres, Lollipop Forest, Bubblegum Pass and more, is where all the discarded candy goes to be loved and stay fresh forever.

But the Candy Apple family finds themselves in a sticky situation — too much taffy to be allowed in Fruitopia, but too much fruit to be on the approved candy list for Candy Kingdom. They must undertake a perilous journey across the land to petition King and Queen Candybar to allow them to stay. Luckily, they have Jawbreaker and Lifesaver to lead them. Along the way, they encounter helpful candy friends and uncover a nasty plot by Baron Von Licorice to seize control of Candy Kingdom. Can the villainous baron’s coup be foiled? And will the Candy Apple family find a welcoming place they can call home?

Performances are Mar. 26, 27, 28, at 7:00pm, Mar.29, at 2:00pm at Lancaster Parks and Recreation Community Center (Old General Sherman) 632 W. Fifth Ave. Lancaster, OH 43130. Purchase tickets: https://riseuparts.ludus.com/index.php?sections=events

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer