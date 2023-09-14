Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance Community Theatre's THE DAY ALIENS ATTACKED FAIRFIELD

The Day Aliens Attacked Fairfield will run from Sept. 15- 17, 2023.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

Fairfield’s a place where nothing ever happens, at least not since Billy Myers got that nasty papercut a decade ago.  And with the exception of a pair of vain newscasters, a few fringe skywatchers, and a kooky grandfather living in a galactically fantastic past, most townsfolk are okay with their humdrum ways.  Like it or not, though, the winds of change are about to descend on Fairfield faster than a delivery from the town’s famous Flying Saucer Pizza. 

A couple of love-struck teens report an alien sighting, and Fairfield finds itself in a frenzy.  Luckily, the members of SAWPE (that’s the Society of Alien Watchers to Protect Earth) are selling tinfoil hats to help protect everyone.  Even the president comes to this sleepy burg, but not everyone in town agrees with his plan to attack the space-traveling Zordonians.  It’ll be up to a brave little girl and her unwavering grandpa to stop a war of the worlds in this ridiculously silly one-act comedy that’s out of this world!

Director - Scott Gottliebson, Technical/Producer - Judith Cosgray, Stage Managers - Gail Matos and Linda Moore, Cast: Lucy - Heather Slaby, Rebecca Gorgeous - Evelyn Hill, Billy Myers / Pizza Deliverer - Josh Hill, Mr. Myers / The President - Aiden Kemp, Mrs. Myers / The VicePresident - Grace Hoke, Ted Handsome - Keith Tremblay, The Producer - Mandey Kinser, Make up Artist / Secret Service Agent / Ninja - Cavan Wiegand, Grandma - Kim Wickuam, Dad - Tyler Cosgray, Mom - Kelsey Kinser, Ronnie - Nathan Hoke, Junior/Pirate - Cian Bowers, Gretchen/Cop - Cassaundra Wiegand, Blorp - Jessica Hill, Blop - Laura Slaby, Blip - Charles Cosgray, Alien Watchers / The President’s Advisors - Abigail Biniger, Daisy D’Amico, and Hannah Slaby

Performances are Sept.15 at 7pm, Sept.16 at 2pm & 7pm, & Sept.17 at 4pm, 2023, at Lancaster Parks & Recreation, 701 Union Street, Lancaster, OH 43130.  Purchase tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2263771®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.riseupartsalliance.org%2Ftickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

