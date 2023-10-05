Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

When the Hollywood film production of Moby Dick descends upon a small fishing town in County Cork, Ireland, the townspeople are both fascinated and frustrated by the disruption in their ability to fish. Chaos ensues when the third, and final, whale for the production goes missing! What did happen to Moby Dick?

A Comedy by Sean Cooney, Directed by Joe Bishara, Cast: Skipper: Sean Taylor, Kitty: Colleen Creghan, Jonah: Allison Leonard, Olivier Scully: Ryan Heitkamp, Gonkers: Scott Douglas Wilson, Queequeg: Charles Easley, Birdie: Rachel Scherrer, Captain Ahab: Joe Bishara, Rob the Reporter: Dayton Willison.

Performances run October 5 - 7 & 12 - 14 at 7:30 pm and October 8 & 15 at 1:30 pm at the Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Road, Dublin, OH 43017. Tickets and Information by calling 614-943-1776 or Click Here

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer