Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Moby Dick’s Gone Missing is co-produced with Abbey Theater of Dublin

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Drew Lachey and Lea Lachey's New Musical LABEL•LESS Will Embark on Tour This Fall Photo 3 Drew Lachey and Lea Lachey's New Musical LABEL•LESS Will Embark on Tour This Fall
Review: RAGTIME THE MUSICAL at Lincoln Theatre Photo 4 Review: RAGTIME THE MUSICAL at Lincoln Theatre

When the Hollywood film production of  Moby Dick descends upon a small fishing town in County Cork, Ireland, the townspeople are both fascinated and frustrated by the disruption in their ability to fish. Chaos ensues when the third, and final, whale for the production goes missing! What did happen to Moby Dick?

A Comedy by Sean Cooney, Directed by Joe Bishara, Cast: Skipper: Sean Taylor, Kitty: Colleen Creghan, Jonah: Allison Leonard, Olivier Scully: Ryan Heitkamp, Gonkers: Scott Douglas Wilson, Queequeg: Charles Easley, Birdie: Rachel Scherrer, Captain Ahab: Joe Bishara, Rob the Reporter: Dayton Willison.

Performances run October 5 - 7 & 12 - 14 at 7:30 pm and October 8 & 15 at 1:30 pm at the Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Road, Dublin, OH 43017.  Tickets and Information by calling 614-943-1776 or Click Here

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING

 



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Columbus

1
The Avalon Theatre to Present THE GREAT KAPLAN Photo
The Avalon Theatre to Present THE GREAT KAPLAN

Step into the enchanting world of The Great Kaplan at the Avalon Theatre. Experience the mesmerizing magic tricks and uproarious comedy of this modern-day vaudevillian master. Get your tickets now and prepare to be astounded and entertained.

2
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Rises Photo
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Rises

The iconic JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR rises triumphantly at the Ohio Theatre as part of its reimagined 50th Anniversary tour.  Returning to its rock-album roots with a focus more on rock music than story, the concert spectacle moves at a swift 90 minute pace with no intermission, proving that Jesus’ rockstar appeal is eternal, even at 50.

3
Feature: ON STAGE at Davidson Theatre Photo
Feature: ON STAGE at Davidson Theatre

BalletMet will present three shows, Twyla Tharp’s NINE SINATRA SONGS, Justin Peck’s THE TIMES ARE RACING and Ulysses Dove’s VESPERS. These shows, which are making their Columbus debut, forgo the traditional ballet shoe. NINE SINATRA SONGS uses ball room shoes.

4
Melissa Kelley Brings HOW DO WE GET THERE FROM HERE? to The Avalon Theatre, Photo
Melissa Kelley Brings HOW DO WE GET THERE FROM HERE? to The Avalon Theatre,

Melissa Kelley explores who we are, who we want to be, and how we get there from here through an evening of song and story as a part of the IMPACT Speakers Series at the Avalon Theatre. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

From This Author - Jerri Shafer

Jerri has loved taking photos all her life and was always the one in the family who took everyone’s picture. After her daughter was born, Jerri started scrapbooking and she became interested in ... Jerri Shafer">(read more about this author)

Photos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSINGPhotos: First look at Original Productions Theatre's MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING
Photos: First look at Bruce Jacklin & Company's MISERYPhotos: First look at Bruce Jacklin & Company's MISERY
Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORYPhotos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIMEPhotos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Video
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation Video
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Video
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# “Ready To Play”
Hullabaloo Performing Arts Theatre (9/29-10/08)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Ohio Theatre (2/02-2/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Melissa Kelley: How Do We Get There From Here?
The Avalon Theatre (10/20-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fools
Licking County Players (10/13-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf The Musical
Weathervane Playhouse (12/19-12/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's A Wonderful Life (A Live Radio Play)
Licking County Players (12/01-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clue
Ohio Theatre (4/09-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Real Boy by Jeff Downing
Abbey Theater of Dublin (10/19-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# School of Rock: The Musical
Pickerington Community Theatre (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moby Dick's Gone Missing
Abbey Theater of Dublin (10/05-10/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You