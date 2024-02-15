Photos: First look at New Herring Productions' LOVE LETTERS

Experience the timeless romance of "Love Letters" by A. R. Gurney. Follow the enduring connection between Andrew and Melissa through the art of letter writing, as their lives unfold over 50 years. A captivating, heartwarming tale of love, friendship, and the power of the written word. Don't miss this unforgettable theatrical experience!

Written by A. R. Gurney, directed by Michael Herring, and starring Josie Merkle and David Vargo.

Performances run February 14 - 18, 2024, at MadLab, 227 N 3rd Street, Columbus, Ohio. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2291713®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redherringtheater.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer