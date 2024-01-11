Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY

The Who’s Tommy is a 5-time Tony Award-winning musical. This dazzling rock spectacular will exhilarate audiences with a story of hope, healing, and the human spirit. After witnessing the murder of his mother's lover by his father, Tommy is traumatized into a catatonic state. Young Tommy floats through life in post-World War II England suffering abuse from sadistic relatives and neighbors. Recommended for Children 13 and above due to language and content.

Music & Lyrics by Pete Townsend, Book by Pete Townsend & Des McAnuff, Additional Music & Lyrics by John Entwistle & Keith Moon, Directed by Lisa Napier-Garcia and Kate Charlesworth-Miller, Stage Manager: Sue Rapier, Music Director: Carol Hayward, Choreographer: Lisa Cravens-Brown, The Cast: Tommy - Kyle Von Snape, Nora Walker - Kim Orr, Captain Walker - Glen Garcia, Cousin Kevin - Peyton Drake, Uncle Ernie - David Hohl, Young Tommy - Ivan Palka, The Gypsy - Samara Baptist, Sally Simpson - Anna Page, Ensemble: Beth Connell, David Hanggi, Carolyn Hughes, Gretchen May, Mark Miller, Francesca Mitchell, Anna Shappert, Maria Shappert, Phil Wells, and Margaret Welsh.

Performances run January 12 - 28, 2024 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2285644®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showtix4u.com%2Fevent-details%2F75899?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer