Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY

The Who's TOMMY will run from January 12 - 28, 2024

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards Photo 2 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards
Review: PILLOW TALK Finds Soft Spot Among the Shadowbox Live Crowd Photo 3 Review: PILLOW TALK Finds Soft Spot Among the Shadowbox Live Crowd
Interview: THE WORRIES OF WESLEY at Riffe Center Photo 4 Interview: THE WORRIES OF WESLEY at Riffe Center

The Who’s Tommy is a 5-time Tony Award-winning musical. This dazzling rock spectacular will exhilarate audiences with a story of hope, healing, and the human spirit. After witnessing the murder of his mother's lover by his father, Tommy is traumatized into a catatonic state. Young Tommy floats through life in post-World War II England suffering abuse from sadistic relatives and neighbors. Recommended for Children 13 and above due to language and content.

Music & Lyrics by Pete Townsend, Book by Pete Townsend & Des McAnuff, Additional Music & Lyrics by John Entwistle & Keith Moon, Directed by Lisa Napier-Garcia and Kate Charlesworth-Miller, Stage Manager: Sue Rapier, Music Director: Carol Hayward, Choreographer: Lisa Cravens-Brown, The Cast: Tommy - Kyle Von Snape, Nora Walker - Kim Orr, Captain Walker - Glen Garcia, Cousin Kevin - Peyton Drake, Uncle Ernie - David Hohl, Young Tommy - Ivan Palka, The Gypsy - Samara Baptist, Sally Simpson - Anna Page, Ensemble: Beth Connell, David Hanggi, Carolyn Hughes, Gretchen May, Mark Miller, Francesca Mitchell, Anna Shappert, Maria Shappert, Phil Wells, and Margaret Welsh.

Performances run January 12 - 28, 2024 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio  43123.  Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2285644®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showtix4u.com%2Fevent-details%2F75899?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY




RELATED STORIES - Columbus

1
Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club Performs YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU Next Week Photo
Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club Performs YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Next Week

Dublin Coffman High School (DCHS) Drama Club presents You Can't Take It With You. Performances will run from January 18-20 at 7pm.

2
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Columbus! Winners include Weathervane Playhouse, The Abbey Theater of Dublin, and more.

3
Review: PILLOW TALK Finds Soft Spot Among the Shadowbox Live Crowd Photo
Review: PILLOW TALK Finds Soft Spot Among the Shadowbox Live Crowd

Produced and directed by Julie Klein, PILLOW TALK provides a collection of Shadowbox Live’s best skits of the past year, hits the right notes for a variety of patrons. the two-act mixture of rock and roll and comedy opened Jan. 5 and runs through April 13 at the troupe’s stage at 503 S. Front Street in downtown Columbus.

4
Interview: THE WORRIES OF WESLEY at Riffe Center Photo
Interview: THE WORRIES OF WESLEY at Riffe Center

Helping children to understand their feelings is important so they know they’re not alone and that there are coping skills they can use Christy Farnbauch,

From This Author - Jerri Shafer

Jerri has loved taking photos all her life and was always the one in the family who took everyone’s picture. After her daughter was born, Jerri started scrapbooking and she became interested in ... Jerri Shafer">(read more about this author)

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMYPhotos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROLPhotos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBEPhotos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE
Photos: First look at Gallery Players' FIDDLER ON THE ROOFPhotos: First look at Gallery Players' FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Videos

Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut Video
Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake Video
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake
Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room Video
Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room
View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS
The Cher Show in Columbus The Cher Show
Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (1/25-1/25)
Go Big, Go Broadway: Dazzling Disney Edition (night 2) in Columbus Go Big, Go Broadway: Dazzling Disney Edition (night 2)
Natalie’s Music Hall (1/27-1/27)
The Color Purple in Columbus The Color Purple
The Garden Theater (1/18-2/18)
The Lion King in Columbus The Lion King
Ohio Theatre (6/12-7/07)
Moulin Rouge! in Columbus Moulin Rouge!
Ohio Theatre (1/02-1/14)
What I Didn't Say: A Journey Through Parkinson's in Columbus What I Didn't Say: A Journey Through Parkinson's
German Village Meeting Haus (2/04-2/04)PHOTOS
Go Big, Go Broadway: Dazzling Disney Edition (night 1) in Columbus Go Big, Go Broadway: Dazzling Disney Edition (night 1)
Natalie’s Music Hall (1/26-1/26)
Clue in Columbus Clue
Ohio Theatre (4/09-4/14)
The Drums of War in Columbus The Drums of War
Abbey Theater of Dublin (1/19-1/28)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You