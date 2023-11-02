Photos: First look at King Avenue Players' THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

The musical begins as the bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be "Out There," observes all of Paris revelling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful Romani woman, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isn’t the only one captivated by her free spirit, though – the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the Roma – and it’s up to Quasimodo to save them all.

Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, Book by Peter Parnell, Direct by J. Damon Barnett, Musical Direction by Stephen Sollars, Stage Manager, Fia Friend, Choreography by Tonya Kraner,

Cast: Quasimodo - Zack Pytel, Claude Frollo - Keith Robinson, Esmeralda - Danielle O’Neill, Captain Phoebus de Martin - Zach Davis, Clopin Trouillefou - Dan Hildebrand, Jehan Frollo/Storyteller - Nicholas Dewalt (U/S Quasimodo), Florika/Storyteller - Taryn Hammond, Lieutenant Frederic Charlus/Storyteller - Tucker Barton, King Louis XI/Storyteller - Alexander Thomas (U/S Claude Frollo), Tribunal/Storyteller - Brandon Newbright, Madame/Storyteller - Amelia McKeever, Saint phrodisius/Father Dupin - Lorenzo McKeever, Featured Dancers/Storytellers - Jenna Jaworski, Olivia Jacobs, Rhyse Kraner, Alicia Hoffman, Congregation/Storytellers - Alicia Hoffman, Cindy Tran Nguyen (U/S Esmeralda), Shelby Barnett, Emma Wilson, Madi Ryan, Taylor Oberschlake (U/S Clopin Trouillefou), Caleb Wilson, Jarrod Hay (U/S Phoebus de Martin), Jessica Alkire, Notre Dame Choir - Michelle Stoneburner, Grace McAllister (Asst. Music Director), Charlene Dubin, Amy Gillman, Katie Mitchell, Jewel Kubi, Katie VanTress, Lily Conn, Honey Lynn Carr, Fiona Haid, Ann Bostic, Faye Ray, Emily Moore, Denae Lawrence, Sydney Lally, Traci Thornton (KAP Board Member), Rachel Lauren, Rachel Cagle, Quinn Greene, Emily Sherman, Nick Mayes, Philip Baltzer, Jacob Newbright, Todd Hughes, Geoffrey Mitchell, Okeo Parks, Zach Purney, Jensen Bullard, Michael Bull, Ryan Burkhart.

Performances run November 2 - 12, 2023 at King Avenue United Methodist Church, 299 King Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43201.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer