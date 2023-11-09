Photos: First look at Imagine Productions' THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD

Based on Charles Dickens’ final unfinished novel, this hilarious whodunit invites the audience to solve its mystery by choosing the identity of the murderer. The tale is presented as a show-within-a-show, as the Music Hall Royale – a delightfully loony Victorian theatre company – presents Dickens’ brooding mystery.

Music, Lyrics and Book by Rupert Holmes, Director - Brandon Boring, Music Director - Brian Horn, Choreographer - Jenny Small, Cast, Chairman - Bart Smith, Edwin Drood - Eva Scherrer, Rosa Bud - Laura Overby, John Jasper - Chris Rusen, Princess Puffer - Lexi Vestey, Neville Landless - J’Von Jones, Helena Landless - Nadia Marshall, Reverend Crisparkle - Scott Landis-Wilson, Bazzard - Mitch Kahn, Durdles - Thor Collard, Deputy - Sarina Hyland, Throttle - Garrett Koesters, Wendy - Karen Cook Sahlin, Beatrice - Alexa Rybinski, Ensemble - Isabella Audia, Nicholas P. Lindsey, Kam McCluer, Anita McFarren, Mae Messersmith, Jered Shaffer.

Performances run Nov. 10, 11, 17, 18, @ 7:30pm and Nov. 12, 19, @ 2pm at Columbus Performing Arts Center, Van Fleet Theatre, 549 Franklin Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43125. For tickets or more information, visit: Click Here

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer