Photos: First look at Imagine Productions' THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD

The Mystery of Edwin Drood will run from November 10 - 19, 2023

By: Nov. 09, 2023

Based on Charles Dickens’ final unfinished novel, this hilarious whodunit invites the audience to solve its mystery by choosing the identity of the murderer. The tale is presented as a show-within-a-show, as the Music Hall Royale – a delightfully loony Victorian theatre company – presents Dickens’ brooding mystery. 

Music, Lyrics and Book by Rupert Holmes, Director - Brandon Boring, Music Director - Brian Horn, Choreographer - Jenny Small,  Cast, Chairman - Bart Smith, Edwin Drood - Eva Scherrer, Rosa Bud - Laura Overby, John Jasper - Chris Rusen, Princess Puffer - Lexi Vestey, Neville Landless - J’Von Jones, Helena Landless - Nadia Marshall, Reverend Crisparkle - Scott Landis-Wilson, Bazzard - Mitch Kahn, Durdles - Thor Collard, Deputy - Sarina Hyland, Throttle - Garrett Koesters, Wendy - Karen Cook Sahlin, Beatrice - Alexa Rybinski, Ensemble - Isabella Audia, Nicholas P. Lindsey, Kam McCluer, Anita McFarren, Mae Messersmith, Jered Shaffer.

Performances run Nov. 10, 11, 17, 18, @ 7:30pm and Nov. 12, 19, @ 2pm at Columbus Performing Arts Center, Van Fleet Theatre, 549 Franklin Ave, Columbus, Ohio  43125.  For tickets or more information, visit: Click Here

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

