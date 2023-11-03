Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER

The Man Who Came to Dinner is a classic screwball comedy set in the small town of Mesalia, Ohio in the weeks leading to Christmas in the late 1930s and involves famous (and famously cranky) radio personality, Sheridan Whiteside, slipping on a piece of ice on the doorstep of the Stanley family and having to spend 6 tumultuous weeks recuperating in their home.

The Stanley living room is monopolized by the irascible Whiteside; with ex-convicts, transatlantic calls, the arrival of strange gifts from his friends, . . . throw in penguins in the library, an octopus in the cellar, and 10,000 cockroaches in the kitchen – plus a sudden romance, what more can happen? Just tons of laughs in the 1939 classic!

By Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman, Directed by Robin Brenneman, Cast (in order of appearance): Mrs. Ernest W. Stanley - Mandy Willenberg, Miss Preen - Barb Lubberger, Richard Stanley - Gabe Willenberg June Stanley - Cate Willenberg, John - Mike Faltas, Sarah - Jessie Strait, Mrs. Dexter - Jasmine Newman, Mrs. McCutcheon - Teresa Johnson, Mr. Stanley - Greg Kembitzky, Maggie Cutler - Beth Ann Boswell, Dr. Bradley - DJ Williams, Sheridan Whiteside - Tracy Tupman, Harriet Stanley - Megan Mateer, Bert Jefferson - David Hanggi, Professor Metz - David Kandel, Luncheon Guest - Tim Muszynski, Mr. Baker - Cliff Scholey, Expressman - Cliff Scholey, Lorraine Sheldon - Joyce Patrone, Sandy - Taylor Koons, Beverly Carlton - Pol Clark, Radio Technician - Cliff Scholey, Mr. Wescott - Tim Muszynski, Banjo - Thom Gall, Deputy - Cliff Scholey, Plainclothes Man - Tim Muszynski, Choir - Jocelyn Rivers, Peyton Robinson, Aven Stearns, Phoebe Robinson, Alexandra Becker , Waylon Parker, Gracie McManus

Performances run Nov. 3, 4, 10 and 11 @ 8PM and Nov. 5 and 12 @ 3PM at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2274270®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hilliardartscouncil.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer