Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council’s TEEN REVUE 2026: MOVIE NIGHT

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Grab your popcorn and settle in for Movie Night — a high-energy, feel-good musical celebration of the magic of the movies! The show follows a group of teenagers as they get together for a movie night. When they can’t agree on which movie to watch, their imaginations take over — leading them through a whirlwind of iconic musical numbers inspired by beloved film moments from every genre. As the teens sing and dance their way through movie-inspired scenes, they discover that the best stories aren’t just the ones on screen — they’re the ones we create together. Perfect for audiences of all ages, Movie Night is a joyful tribute to movies, music, and the power of shared experiences.

Director/Choreographer - Amy Lang, Music Director - Alexa Rybinski, Assistant Director - DJ Williams. Featuring Hilliard Arts Council’s By Kids, For Kids productions and theatre camp alumni, and other teen actors, this dynamic ensemble brings fresh perspectives and heartfelt performances to the stage. Expect iconic numbers, memorable monologues, and a spirited journey through the soundtracks of our favorite films.

Performances run June 12 - 13, at 7:30pm, June 14 at 2:00pm, at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://app.getoccasion.com/p/n/v5HWG6dD/v5

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer