Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL

A Christmas Carol will run from December 7 - 10, 2023

By: Dec. 08, 2023

A holiday tradition for over 25 years, the Hilliard Arts Council is producing its annual performances of A Christmas Carol in December. Adapted from the beloved classic story by Charles Dickens, this multi-generational production is the Hilliard Art Council’s annual charity event with all proceeds going to Hilliard Food Pantry and Firefighters for Kids.  Enjoyed by people of all ages, A Christmas Carol is a true family event – with a 1 hour runtime, it’s a great theatrical experience even for young children.  

Written by Charles Dickens, Director - D.J. Williams. Music Director - Alexa Rybinski, Assistant Director - Teresa Johnson, Cast: Ebenezer Scrooge - Greg Kembitzky, Ghost of Marley - Dayton Duvall, Ghost of Christmas Past - Tobi Gerber, Ghost of Christmas Present - Martin Blaine, Ghost of Christmas Future - Catherine Willenberg and Ray Piles, Bob Cratchit - Alex Lufeld, Mrs. Cratchit - Rachel Nelli, Fred (Scrooge’s Nephew) - Shawn Martin, Social Worker - Ray Piles and Catherine Willenberg, Boy Scrooge - Josh Ringger, Fan (Scrooge’s Sister) - Jocelyn Rivers, Mr. Fezziwig - Cliff Scholey, Mrs. Fezziwig - Kelly Kauffman, Young Scrooge - Killian Schrimpf, Belle - Anya Napieracz, Lucy (Cratchit Kid) - Lauren Carns, Belinda (Cratchit Kid) - Katie Hays, Peter (Cratchit Kid) - Domenic DeTomaso, Matthew (Cratchit Kid) - Marcus Blaine, Tiny Tim - Jack Lefeld, Martha - Amelia Carlson, Peg (Fred’s Wife) - Ava Riddlebaugh, Friend 1 - Trent Hoverman, Friend 2 - Kara Maddox, Schmitty (Business Woman) - Jasmine Newman, Gertie (Business Woman) - Ashley Kay, Turkey Boy - Kaden Shafer, Town Crier - Brody Gingrey, Kid 1 - Quinn Essex, Kid 2 - Gracie McManus, Ignorance - Isabella DeTomaso, Want - Savannah Kay, Chorus: Isabella DeTomaso, Lilian Arway, Leo Tsai, Ryan Stuntebeck, Charlie Sharp, Calvin Dixon, Jackson Tolman, Kai Willis, Ava Maddox, Lucy Hoverman, Lily Toomey, Cali, Cooley, Kaylin Cooley, Kaylee Skidmore, Evie Beckwith, Genna Bugg, Presley Smith, Caetlyn Musselman, Aven Stearns, Alice Tweedy, Peyton Sauber, Reagan Epps, Gloria, Hunt, Ceci Hughes, Rina Baumgartner, Alyssa Glynn, Greta Sanyk, Marylynn Fyffe, Zoe Dodd, Josh DeRee, Max Kramer, Camden Neideffer, Ray Pyles, Savannah Kay, Ainsley Schultz

Performances run Thursday, December 7th at 7:00pm, Friday, December 8th at 7:00pm, Saturday, December 9th at 2:00pm, and 7:00pm, Sunday, December 10th at 3:00pm, at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026.  For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

