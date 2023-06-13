Photos: First look at Easley Street Productions' THE BODYGUARD THE MUSICAL

The Bodyguard will run from June 15 - 18, 2023

By: Jun. 13, 2023

"The Bodyguard," a musical. Synopsis: Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they donâ€™t expect is to fall in love. A breathtakingly romantic thriller, "The Bodyguard" features a host of irresistible classics including 'Queen of the Night', 'So Emotional', 'One Moment in Time', 'Saving All My Love', 'Run to You', 'I Have Nothing', 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' and one of the biggest selling songs of all time â€“ 'I Will Always Love You.'

Book by Alexander Dinelaris, Based on the Warner Bros. film, Screenplay by Lawrence KasdanÂ 

Performances run June 15 - 17 @ 7pm, June 18 @ 2PM, 2023, at East High School, 1500 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio.Â  For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/mu8mcxf.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:Â  Jerri Shafer

