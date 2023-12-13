Photos: First Look At VPCT's THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER

This delightful comedy, adapted from the bestselling book by Barbara Robinson, features plenty of memorable roles, a few favorite Christmas carols, and lots of laughs. The horrible Herdmans are the worst kids in the history of the world. The entire town panics when these rowdy six siblings are cast in the church’s annual Christmas pageant. It's up to good-hearted Mrs. Bradley to help the Herdmans – and the rest of the town – discover the true meaning of Christmas before it's too late. Silent night? Not a chance, but sometimes a little joyful noise is just right for Christmas.?

See photos below!

Featuring Julia Paini as Beth Bradley, Jack Westhoven as Charlie Bradley, Heidi Chabot as Mother, and Joshua Henwood as Father.

Also featuring Isaac Tripp (Ralph), Jocelyn Gribben (Imogene), Izzy Vatter (Leroy), Riann Lee (Claude), Franco Williamson (Ollie), and Amelie Baum (Gladys) as the Herdmans.

The ensemble cast includes Audrey Barr, Evan Bartos, Shay Brown, Ben Chabot, Elizabeth Conn, Carsyn Cox, Romona Dawson, Austin Endsley, Lily Endsley, Sam Keller, Bradee Prickett, Bailey Shy, Alaina Smith, Lily Smith, Paige Smith, Claire Westhoven, and Luke Widener.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. Directed by Jill Henwood with assistant direction provided by Joshua Henwood, Alaina Smith, and Abby Todd. Costumes by Melissa Sponseller, Joyce Blosser, and Marcia Todd. Lighting by Joshua Hammond, Sonnie Hysell, and Drew Morris.

Photo Credit: Brooke Vatter