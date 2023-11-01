Photos: First Look At ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA At Wagnalls Community Theatre

Coming November 3-12 at the beautiful and historic Wagnalls Auditorium in Lithopolis, Wagnalls Community Theatre brings you Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka!

By: Nov. 01, 2023

From the “poorer than church mice” Bucket family, to the “unbelievably bossy and self-centered” Salt family, the Willy Wonka musical is sure to delight audiences young and old. With a cast of 31 actors, ages 8-83, we have something for everyone! Featuring Clayton Dutton as Willy Wonka, George Marzich as Charlie Bucket and Max DeBaltzo as Grandpa Joe Bucket. The musical follows the beloved movie pretty closely, but there are some changes and surprises along the way. 

WCT’s Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka is directed and choreographed by Jill Henwood, assistant directed by Trinity Yeomans, music direction by Wave Wilkerson and produced by WCT’s Artistic Director, Donna Elliott. Music and Lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley. Adapted for the stage by Leslie Bricusse and Timothy Allen McDonald. Based on the book, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl. Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIshows.com

Wagnalls Community Theatre in Lithopolis, Ohio is dedicated to building a thriving community theatre that is appropriate for all ages. Our mutual partnership with The Wagnalls Memorial enables us to hold practices and performances in the beautiful, historic Wagnalls Auditorium. This family-based community theatre is designed to give children and adults an opportunity to learn all of the aspects of working in live theatre, while providing entertaining performances for children and adults throughout the community.

Photo Credit: Amy Lynn Todd of Photos by Amy Lynn

