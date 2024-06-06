Photos: First Look At Hilliard Arts Council's SEASONS OF LOVE: TEEN REVUE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hilliard Arts Council presents Seasons of Love: Teen Revue from June 7 & 8, 2024.

We bring you our first Teen Show, inspired by popular demand from graduates of our By Kids, For Kids theatrical productions! Exploring the theme Seasons of Love, this musical revue features songs, choreography, and monologue scenes from favorite works, featuring high school student actors. Songs include favorites such as "Let Your Freak Flag Fly" (from Shrek, the Musical) and "Seasons of Love" (from Rent).

The cast includes Amelia Carlson, Lauren Carns, Josh DeRee, Brody Gingrey, Katie Hays, Katherine Jonsson, Max Kramer, Jayden Leopold, Alex Malone, Sirius Paez, Madelyn Taylor, Sadie Thomas, Lydia Van Winkle, and Kaylee Wenzel.

Seasons of Love is directed by Linda Sheppard, with choreography by Amy Lang, music direction by Logan W. Fletcher, and technical direction by Pat Hamrock. Assistant directors are D.J. Williams and Tina Schreck. Sound by Elisa Sellevaag. Lights by Gabe Willenberg. Costumes by Kathleen Carlson.

Show runs just June 7 & 8th at 7pm, and tickets are a special value at $10 adult, $5 student, with donations supporting more youth arts programming! Performances run at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Patrick Doss

