Photo Flash: The Actors Theatre Presents AS YOU LIKE IT

Jul. 12, 2019  

"Most friendship is feigning, most loving mere folly."

As Amiens says in As You Like It, relationships are fraught with deceptions and false identities. William Shakespeare's bright and brilliant comedy is light and joyful, yet beneath that surface is a wealth of wisdom about what it means to be human, to turn life's catastrophes of chance into triumphs.

For more information visit http://theactorstheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Kyle Long Photography

Photo Flash: The Actors Theatre Presents AS YOU LIKE IT
Kelsey Hopkins, Bradford Sadler and Emma Lou Harris

Photo Flash: The Actors Theatre Presents AS YOU LIKE IT
Kelsey Hopkins and Emma Lou Harris

Photo Flash: The Actors Theatre Presents AS YOU LIKE IT
Samuel Partridge and Kelsey Hopkins

Photo Flash: The Actors Theatre Presents AS YOU LIKE IT
Kelsey Hopkins, Samuel Partridge, Bradford Sadler and Emma Lou Harris



Related Articles View More Columbus Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Endeavor Theatre and MadLab Present the World Premiere of YOUNG AMERICANS OR STARGIRL WAS HERE
  • The CSO Announces Lineup For 2019 SUMMER NIGHT MUSIC Neighborhood Concert Series
  • Photo Flash: Actors' Theatre Of Columbus Presents LITTLE WOMEN
  • 10 Years Of PNC Arts Alive In Columbus: Local Arts Organizations Share $250,000
  • CAPA Marquee Awards Announces 2019 Winners
  • 2019 Nationwide PICNIC WITH THE POPS Kicks Off June 14 and 15

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup