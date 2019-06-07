Photo Flash: Actors' Theatre Of Columbus Presents LITTLE WOMEN

Jun. 7, 2019  

"Be worthy of love, and love will come."

Louisa May Alcott wrote the first great American novel - a story of longing, love, and patience that has stood the test of time. With genuine family affection, tragedy, and finally, hope, Little Women is a classic, buoyant romance that gives the sentiment, wisdom, and humor that makes us able to "Be comforted, dear soul! There is always light behind the clouds."

Outdoor summer shows are free and open to the public, though donations are encouraged and vital to the continued success of Actors' Theatre. Reserved seating available.

Photo Credit: Kyle Long Photography

Robyn Rae Stype and Abigail Worden

Robyn Rae Stype, Abigail Worden, Rachel Bachar and Sarah Marie Wilson

Rachel Bachar, Robyn Rae Stype, Abigail Worden and Sarah Marie Wilson

Abigail Worden, Robyn Rae Stype, Rachel Bachar and Sarah Marie Wilson

Robyn Rae Stype and Abigail Worden



