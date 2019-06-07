Photo Flash: Actors' Theatre Of Columbus Presents LITTLE WOMEN

"Be worthy of love, and love will come."



Louisa May Alcott wrote the first great American novel - a story of longing, love, and patience that has stood the test of time. With genuine family affection, tragedy, and finally, hope, Little Women is a classic, buoyant romance that gives the sentiment, wisdom, and humor that makes us able to "Be comforted, dear soul! There is always light behind the clouds."

Outdoor summer shows are free and open to the public, though donations are encouraged and vital to the continued success of Actors' Theatre. Reserved seating available.

Photo Credit: Kyle Long Photography





Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories

More Hot Stories For You