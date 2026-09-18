Peter Fletcher to Perform Music of Four Centuries at the Avalon Theatre
The Eastman School of Music graduate will present Bach, Spanish guitar works, and a composition inspired by Edgar Allan Poe.
Classical guitar takes center stage at the Avalon Theatre on Sunday, September 27, when Sounds of the Avalon presents acclaimed American guitarist Peter Fletcher in Music of Four Centuries.
Based in Detroit and New York City, Fletcher is a graduate of the Eastman School of Music whose recordings for Centaur Records and Towerhill Recordings have earned critical acclaim. For this special performance, he will offer an audience-friendly solo recital spanning an extraordinary musical journey-from the Renaissance through the 20th century.
The afternoon's program features something for a wide range of musical tastes, including Bach's Third Lute Suite and Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring, Gaspar Sanz's Suite Española, and Fernando Sor's exciting Grand Solo, Op. 14. Fletcher will also perform Francisco Tárrega's beautifully expressive Capriccio Árabe and a traditional favorite, Simple Gifts, arranged for classical guitar by guitarist Christopher Parkening.
One of the program's intriguing selections is Usher - Valse by Russian guitarist and composer Nikita Koshkin. Written in 1984 and inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's The Fall of the House of Usher, the piece brings a touch of the mysterious and dramatic to the afternoon.
The concert concludes with two works by Spanish composer Isaac Albéniz-Córdoba and Leyenda from Cantos de España-arranged by Fletcher from piano for classical guitar.
In addition to sharing his music, Fletcher will be promoting two recordings: his new CD, Peter Fletcher in Concert, as well as an all-Bach album.
When he's not performing, Fletcher's interests include gardening, running, long-distance cycling and fountain pens. He's also an avid reader with a particular appreciation for Cervantes, Proust, Faulkner and Balzac.
Experience Four Centuries of Music from Bach and traditional hymns to Spanish guitar, Romantic-era virtuosity and a work inspired by Poe, Music of Four Centuries promises an engaging afternoon showcasing the remarkable range of the classical guitar.
Sounds of the Avalon Presents: Peter Fletcher's Music of Four Centuries will take place on Sunday, September 27 at 2 p.m. The Avalon Theatre is located at 121 S. Main St. in historic Uptown Marysville, OH. Tickets are $25 for this special afternoon performance and can be purchased at theavalontheatre.org. This performance is proudly sponsored by Visit Union County.
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