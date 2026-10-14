PBJ & JAZZ FAMILY CONCERT SERIES to Move to Columbus Main Library
The series will feature five free concerts designed to introduce children to live jazz in a welcoming environment.
Columbus Jazz and Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML) are thrilled to announce a dynamic new partnership for the upcoming 2026–2027 season of the PBJ & Jazz Family Concert Series.
Moving to a new home in the Reading Room at Main Library, this season marks a major milestone: historically a ticketed event, all PBJ & Jazz concerts will now be completely free to the public. PBJ & Jazz concerts are designed specifically for young children and their families, offering a lively, one-hour interactive experience that introduces young listeners to the roots of jazz and American music.
Columbus Jazz CEO Katy Coy states, 'For nearly two decades, PBJ & Jazz concerts have been a pivotal introduction to live music for thousands of children and their families. This partnership ensures that our concerts are fully accessible, inspiring children to blend their love of music with a joy of books and stories. We are grateful to Columbus Metropolitan Library for their partnership.'
'We're thrilled to build on our strong partnership with Columbus Jazz by becoming the exclusive performance venue for its beloved PBJ & Jazz program,' said CML CEO Lauren Hagan. 'Our organizations share a commitment to make enriching experiences accessible to everyone. We're excited to welcome even more children and families to the library to enjoy live music and create lasting memories together.'
2026–2027 CONCERT SCHEDULE
Hosted at Main Library (96 S Grant Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215), admission is free, and no tickets are required. Families are encouraged to arrive early at 11:00 a.m. for Storytime in the Children's Area before heading into the Reading Room for the music which begins at 11:30 a.m.
- Saturday, November 14, 2026 – New Basics Brass Band
- Saturday, December 12, 2026 – PBJ & Jazz Big Band: Songs of the Season
- Saturday, January 9, 2027 – Christopher Brown & the Three Peace Band
- Saturday, February 6, 2027 – Yumbambé Salsa
- Saturday, March 20, 2027 – Swingin' Sing-a-Long Returns
Every PBJ & Jazz event is packed with hands-on, high-energy fun for kids of all ages. Attendees can look forward to activities including live music and dancing with interactive jazz performances tailored for all ages, snacks provided at no cost, and creative activities such as coloring pages and curated book selections tied to each performance.
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Battle of the Books
Riffe Center Studio 2 (9/25-10/18)
|
Next to Normal
Willis Theater (10/16-10/18)
|
Romeo and Juliet
Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall (2/11-2/20)
|
Screamers: A Nightmare-Fueled Sketch Comedy and Music Experience
Shadowbox Live (9/20-11/14)
|
Dinner Detective Columbus
Embassy Suites Columbus (12/05-12/05)
|
The Launch: A Senior Cabaret
Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall (12/06-12/06)
|
Dinner Detective Columbus
Embassy Suites Columbus (12/12-12/12)
|
Holiday Hoopla
Shadowbox Live (11/19-12/26)
|
Cabaret
Millersport Elementary School Auditorium (10/16-10/18)
|
Speak of the Devil: Shadows and Sounds of Ozzy and Black Sabbath
Shadowbox Live (9/10-11/15)