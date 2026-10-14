PBJ & JAZZ FAMILY CONCERT SERIES to Move to Columbus Main Library

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Columbus Jazz and Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML) are thrilled to announce a dynamic new partnership for the upcoming 2026–2027 season of the PBJ & Jazz Family Concert Series.

Moving to a new home in the Reading Room at Main Library, this season marks a major milestone: historically a ticketed event, all PBJ & Jazz concerts will now be completely free to the public. PBJ & Jazz concerts are designed specifically for young children and their families, offering a lively, one-hour interactive experience that introduces young listeners to the roots of jazz and American music.

Columbus Jazz CEO Katy Coy states, 'For nearly two decades, PBJ & Jazz concerts have been a pivotal introduction to live music for thousands of children and their families. This partnership ensures that our concerts are fully accessible, inspiring children to blend their love of music with a joy of books and stories. We are grateful to Columbus Metropolitan Library for their partnership.'

'We're thrilled to build on our strong partnership with Columbus Jazz by becoming the exclusive performance venue for its beloved PBJ & Jazz program,' said CML CEO Lauren Hagan. 'Our organizations share a commitment to make enriching experiences accessible to everyone. We're excited to welcome even more children and families to the library to enjoy live music and create lasting memories together.'

2026–2027 CONCERT SCHEDULE

Hosted at Main Library (96 S Grant Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215), admission is free, and no tickets are required. Families are encouraged to arrive early at 11:00 a.m. for Storytime in the Children's Area before heading into the Reading Room for the music which begins at 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, November 14, 2026 – New Basics Brass Band

Saturday, December 12, 2026 – PBJ & Jazz Big Band: Songs of the Season

Saturday, January 9, 2027 – Christopher Brown & the Three Peace Band

Saturday, February 6, 2027 – Yumbambé Salsa

Saturday, March 20, 2027 – Swingin' Sing-a-Long Returns

Every PBJ & Jazz event is packed with hands-on, high-energy fun for kids of all ages. Attendees can look forward to activities including live music and dancing with interactive jazz performances tailored for all ages, snacks provided at no cost, and creative activities such as coloring pages and curated book selections tied to each performance.

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