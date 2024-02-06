Opera Columbus Brings EUGENE ONEGIN to the Stage For The First Time in Columbus' History

Performances will take place on March 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m. on both days.  

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE Photo 1 Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE
Review: THE COLOR PURPLE at Garden Theater Photo 2 Review: THE COLOR PURPLE at Garden Theater
Photos: Inside Byron Tuttle and Foxx-Fatale Entertainment's THE WIZ OF OZ Photo 3 Photos: Inside Byron Tuttle and Foxx-Fatale Entertainment's THE WIZ OF OZ
SHUCKED Composer Brandy Clark Confirms Spring Headline Tour Photo 4 SHUCKED Composer Brandy Clark Confirms Spring Headline Tour

Opera Columbus Brings EUGENE ONEGIN to the Stage For The First Time in Columbus' History

Opera Columbus and the Columbus Symphony Orchestra in collaboration with CAPA will kick off March with Eugene Onegin, an opera that has never before been brought to the Columbus stage. Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin will be at the Ohio Theatre on March 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m. on both days.  

Regarded as his greatest opera, the iconic Tchaikovsky production will be stage directed by Rosetta Cucchi and music directed by the Columbus Symphony's Rossen Milanov. The production follows Tatyana as she bares her soul to Eugene, who coldly rejects her and flirts with her sister, resulting in a deadly game of Russian roulette. Eugene Onegin is renowned for its sweeping melodic pulse and the tremendous emotional punch. The work is based on Pushkin's famed novel and verse.

“It's an exciting time to be producing opera on this scale and to be drawing on such artistic forces” said Julia Noulin-Mérat, Opera Columbus' general director + CEO. “We are so thrilled to bring it to life for the first time in Columbus alongside our friends at the Columbus Symphony and CAPA. Our audience has been hungry for such a memorable performance.”

Lydia Grindatto will lead the cast as Tatyana, with Morgan Smith as Eugene Onegin, Dane Suarez as Vladimir Lensky, and Hilary Ginther as Olga Larina. Known for her Tatyana, Grindatto is currently a resident artist at the Academy of Vocal Arts and performs frequently with Opera Southwest. Smith is no stranger to Ohio and has been seen most recently at the Cincinnati Opera in addition to The Metropolitan Opera in New York. Rosetta Cucchi who recently directed Adriana Lecouvreur at Sydney Opera House, a coveted international Italian stage director and the artistic director of Wexford Opera Festival in Ireland, will be making her Columbus debut. The audience is invited to come early to enjoy a glamorous lobby experience complete with a specialty cocktail and a dazzling display by Diamond Cellar.

“If you love The Nutcracker or Swan Lake music, you will love this masterpiece,” said Daniel Walshaw, Columbus Symphony's Chief Operating Officer. “Eugene Onegin is a stunning production both visually and musically. ”

Eugene Onegin will be presented at the Ohio Theatre (39 E State St.) on March 1 + 2 at 7:30 p.m. Performances will last two hours with one 30-minute intermission, and will be sung in the original language with English supertitles. Ticket prices range from $10.00 to $108.00. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here

###

 

Opera Columbus Brings EUGENE ONEGIN to the Stage For The First Time in Columbus' History

Cast + Creatives

Lydia Grindatto as Tatyana Larina; Morgan Smith as Eugene Onegin; Dane Suarez as Vladimir Lensky; Hilary Ginther as Olga Larina; Anastasiia Sidorova as Filippyevna; Mariya Kaganskaya as Madame Larina; Darren Templeton as Price Gremin; Artega Wright as Zaretski; Steven Cole as Monsieur Triquet; Krista Lively Stauffer as Wiser Tatyana

Rosetta Cucchi, director; Rossen Milanov, conductor; Brandon Shaw McKnight, CRANE Directing Fellow; Julia Noulin-Mérat, set designer; Neil Fortin, costume designer; Benjamin Pilat, lighting designer; Ronell Oliveri, wigs, hair, and makeup designer 

About Opera Columbus  

Under the vision of General Director + CEO, Julia Noulin-Mérat, Opera Columbus is redefining and reimagining the concept of regional opera with world-class productions that celebrate extraordinary talent and artistic partnerships, engaging a new, diverse audience for this most magnificent of artforms. From groundbreaking collaborations to innovative and breathtaking productions, Opera Columbus is passionate about creating artistic moments for each and every patron. Opera Columbus's slogan, “Make It Yours,” demonstrates the company's commitment to inclusivity, and invites everyone in the community to join with us.   

For more information, visit www.OperaColumbus.org   

Facebook: www.facebook.com/OperaColumbus  
Instagram: @Opera.Columbus   
Twitter: @OperaColumbus  

TikTok: @OperaColumbus

Join the conversation by using #EugeneOC #MakeItYours  #HerStoryOC

 

Opera Columbus' 2023-24 season is made possible thanks to funding from The Columbus Foundation, Greater Columbus Arts Council, Nationwide, and the Ohio Arts Council, with additional support from Cardinal Health, Crane Group, Cult Marketing, and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center-Voice Center.

About Columbus Symphony

Since 1951, the Columbus Symphony (CSO) has been proud to serve as central Ohio's flagship music performance organization. The CSO's musicians, conductors, chorus, and world-renowned guest artists enrich the central Ohio community through extraordinary talent, passion, dedication, and the highest standards of musicianship. Living and working in the community, CSO musicians are interwoven throughout the region's cultural fabric, accompanying performances by other companies, performing in other local orchestras, and teaching and coaching young musicians. Guided by the artistic vision of Music Director Rossen Milanov, the CSO offers four programming areas – Masterworks, Pops, Picnic with the Pops, and Education/Community Engagement.

 

 

 

 

 




RELATED STORIES - Columbus

1
Opera Columbus Brings EUGENE ONEGIN to the Stage For The First Time in Columbus History Photo
Opera Columbus Brings EUGENE ONEGIN to the Stage For The First Time in Columbus' History

Opera Columbus and the Columbus Symphony Orchestra in collaboration with CAPA will kick off March with Eugene Onegin, an opera that has never before been brought to the Columbus stage. Learn more about the opera and find out how to get tickets here!

2
Photos: Inside Byron Tuttle and Foxx-Fatale Entertainments THE WIZ OF OZ Photo
Photos: Inside Byron Tuttle and Foxx-Fatale Entertainment's THE WIZ OF OZ

Check out photos from Byron Tuttle and Foxx-Fatale Entertainment's THE WIZ OF OZ here!

3
Interview: Judy McLane of COMPANY at Ohio Theater Photo
Interview: Judy McLane of COMPANY at Ohio Theater

For most of her life, Judy McLane has tried to break out of the metaphorical boxes Broadway tries to put people into. In her most recent show, COMPANY, McLane has learned to act in a physical box.

4
Interview: OVER THE RHINE at Lincoln Theatre Photo
Interview: OVER THE RHINE at Lincoln Theatre

Writing and performing became meaningful to us on a deeper level. Making and sharing music completes something. Songs have become essential to our own spiritual journey and curiosity.

More Hot Stories For You

The Avalon Theatre Hosts Valentine's Day and 'Anti-Valentine's Day' Events The Avalon Theatre Hosts Valentine's Day and 'Anti-Valentine's Day' Events
Avalon Arts Academy Launches Classes For Teens And AdultsAvalon Arts Academy Launches Classes For Teens And Adults
Cedric Easton & More Set for Upcoming Lincoln Theatre ProgrammingCedric Easton & More Set for Upcoming Lincoln Theatre Programming
CAPA to Host Joe Jackson In Concert At The Davidson Theatre in MayCAPA to Host Joe Jackson In Concert At The Davidson Theatre in May

Videos

Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Video
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS
Second Servings in Columbus Second Servings
eMBer Women's Theatre (2/02-2/10)
A Chorus Line in Columbus A Chorus Line
Renaissance Theatre (3/02-3/10)
The Lion King in Columbus The Lion King
Ohio Theatre (6/12-7/07)
Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr. in Columbus Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr.
Pickerington Community Theatre (3/08-3/17)
Clue in Columbus Clue
Ohio Theatre (4/09-4/14)
The Color Purple in Columbus The Color Purple
The Garden Theater (1/18-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You