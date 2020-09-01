Nina West to Guest Star in WHEN PIGS FLY at Short North Stage

The production will be available for streaming on Vimeo September 21- 30, 2020.

Short North Stage will be presenting the Off Broadway Musical Howard Crabtree's When Pigs Fly as their second Virtual Production (following July's John & Jen). Columbus's own Nina West (Rupaul's Drag Race) will Guest Star in the musical accompanied by Short North Stage favorites Thom Warren (Broadway's Lion King), Nick Hardin (SNS's Rocky Horror Show, Cleopatra, and Young Frankenstein) and other special guest artists. The production will be available for streaming on Vimeo September 21- 30, 2020. $25 E-Tickets can be purchased on our website ShortNorthStage.org

Short North Stage's production of When Pigs Fly will premiere brand new songs and sketches written by the show's original writer, Mark Waldrop (Pete n' Keely, Whoop De Doo) who is working closely with Short North Stage's creative team on this project. The production will also feature numerous avant garde and drag costumes designed by local Columbus designers. Artistic Director Edward Carignan will Direct and Choreograph and NYC Guest Artist Jonathan Parks will musical direct.

An invitation only ZOOM Launch Party will take place on September 20th at 7pm. The party will feature a Q&A with Nina West Mark Waldrop (the original Off-Broadway writer) and the production's cast and creative team. Invitation's will be sent to ticket buyers who donate $25 or more at checkout.

When Pigs Fly is an over-the-top musical review featuring songs, sketches and hilarious avant garde costume designs. The show tells the story of Howard, who is having trouble producing his fantasy musical review because of constant set backs, a disagreeable cast and technical problems. In addition, he is haunted by the discouraging words of his high school guidance counselor, Miss Roundhole, who told him he would work in the theater "when pigs fly". As Howard tries to navigates the evening of skits and songs, he learns that the problem isn't that he has "gone too far," but instead has not gone far enough. The show commences with an unbelievable drag showgirl finale reminiscent of Beach Blanket Babylon and Ziegfield's Follies.

The original production won the Drama Desk Award (Outstanding Revue), the Outer Critics Circle Award (Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical, Outstanding Costume Design), and a special citation for Howard Crabtree and the creative team from the OBIE Awards. The original ran for two years and played 840 performances at the Douglas Fairbanks Theatre.

