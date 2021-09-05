MadLab Announces LET'S HOPE YOU FEEL BETTER

Let's Hope You Feel Better by Samantha Oty will be performed Fridays and Saturdays October 8th - 23rd 2021 with a special preview performance on Thursday October 7th. All showtimes are 8 pm.

Tickets: $18, or $15 for students and senior citizens, $13 for members



Directed by Sarah Vargo

Bio: Samantha Oty graduated from Radford University with a degree in English, technical editing and writing. She received her master's degree in publishing from The George Washington University in 2017. Her first play, Demolition Lovers, was written in her sophomore year of high school and won the 2010 New Voices playwriting contest. Sadly, due to a conflicting trip to Europe, it would be another two years before she would see it performed. She has been writing plays ever since. Her work has appeared in Junto Magazine and in 5th Wall Production's Rough Draft Reading series. When not writing plays, she's talking about horror movies with fellow writer and friend, Stormy Skies, on Real Horrorshow or writing new travel content for Postcard Press. Samantha lives in Virginia with her boyfriend and guinea pig.

Therese Blanc has worked her entire life to achieve the image of perfection. Now with a beautiful Boston apartment, her trust fund, and a new engagement to a handsome surgeon, it seems like all the pieces are coming together. All that remains is finding the perfect dress and completing her thesis on the "Psychology of the Modern Cannibal." However, there's something dark lurking underneath the surface, and she has one sinister fantasy to fulfil before walking down the aisle. That's where Isaac Abrams enters, the man who openly accepts her for who she really is. Warts and all. As their online relationship intensifies, they agree to finally meet in person. But when curiosity kills the cat, Therese struggles to hide the cracks in her facade.